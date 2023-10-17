AutoPacific Study Reveals Charging Stations Hold a Key to Mass EV Acceptance in the U.S.

Source: AutoPacific, Inc. 42% of future EV considerers and intenders have concerns about finding safe and reliable charging on-the-go. Source: AutoPacific, Inc. Nearly 1/2 of future EV considerers and intenders, and 26% of owners are concerned about the amount of time it takes to charge an EV

Over 42% of consumers who plan to acquire, or will consider acquiring, an EV in the near future are concerned with finding reliable and safe charging on-the-go.

EVs have so many potential advantages, but ultimately they are irrelevant to consumers if they don’t have a way to quickly, safely, and reliably charge them while on the go.” — Ed Kim, president and chief analyst at AutoPacific