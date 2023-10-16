Maxim Group LLC Stands United with Israel

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, in conjunction with other efforts of its clients, partners, employees, vendors and friends, will be donating 100% of net profits derived from our Equities, Derivatives and Fixed Income desks on Wednesday, October 18th to provide for aid, comfort and assistance to those impacted by the terror and violence affecting Israel.



Donations will be distributed to qualified charities to ensure that funds get to where they are most needed. Co-President Chris Fiore stated, “Anything we can do to help ease the suffering of victims at this time is critical. We enthusiastically encourage all to participate in this worthwhile endeavor.”

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com



Contact Michael Quintavalla Chief Administrative Officer of Investment Banking 212-895-3500