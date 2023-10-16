Minister's statement on Small Business Week

CANADA, October 16 - Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, has released the following statement on Small Business Week 2023:

“This year, Small Business Week is Oct. 15-21. I hope you’ll join me in celebrating the many entrepreneurs and staff whose hard work and determination greatly benefit communities throughout B.C. Everybody has a favourite local shop or restaurant that holds a special place in their hearts, and these important places are integral parts of our communities.

“There are more than 500,000 small businesses in our province that make up 98% of businesses in B.C., meaning roughly one in 10 British Columbians are small business owners or entrepreneurs. In 2022, small businesses contributed 34% to B.C.’s GDP, the highest in Canada.

“While the last few years have been challenging, from the impacts of global inflation, rising interest rates and labour shortages, we have worked hand in hand with small businesses to find new and innovative ways to help them succeed. Through the StrongerBC Economic Plan, we have reduced child care fees by up to $550 a month to help more parents enter the workforce, allowed restaurants to purchase alcohol at wholesale prices, provided flexibility in the municipal tax rate and increased access to the small business corporate income-tax rate, and more.

“In the coming weeks, our new Securing Small Business Rebate Program will help small businesses recover the cost of crime and vandalism and fund vandalism prevention. I encourage all small businesses who have experienced property damage to apply.

“As we move forward our government will continue looking for more ways to support people and businesses as we build a sustainable and inclusive economy that works for everyone.

“This Small Business Week, let’s go out and support our local restaurants and businesses and let them know how important they are to all of us.”

Learn More:

To find out about the StrongerBC Economic Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan/