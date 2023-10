VT RT 16 IN THE VICINITY OF NUMBER 5953 IN THE TOWN OF WHEELOCK IS CURRENTLY CLOSED DUE TO AN ONGOING INCIDENT

THERE IS NO ESTIMATED TIME FOR THE ROAD TO RE-OPEN RIGHT NOW.

UPDATES WILL FOLLOW WHEN THE SITUATION CHANGES

Sam Trombino ECD II

Williston Barracks

2777 St George RD

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111