Experience Complete Contentment at Santosha Studios Yoga and Wellness

Santosha Studios, a Wellness Haven for Body and Mind, Opens in Parker
There’s not so much difference between the therapy office and the yoga studio. Yoga practice helps you release tension in your body which helps with anxiety and depression.”PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine walking into a space that accepts you entirely, the aroma of lavender and sage complimenting soft lighting in a subtly tropical retreat. Santosha, meaning a feeling of complete contentment, combines yoga and therapy.
The independent, family-owned wellness space, which includes a retail shop, a gamut of licensed therapists, and a variety of yoga classes, opened in early September. The shop features local artisan jewelry, small business goods, and a full wall of body care products. The five therapy rooms create a warm, non-judgmental environment housing therapists who specialize in everything from anxiety to couples counseling to recovery from postpartum depression.
The 670-square-foot yoga studio brings the latest temperature and humidity control technology, including a dozen overhead heaters and a humidification system that promotes detoxification and healthy breath, allowing students to find their perfect rhythm. Husband and wife John and Kelly Nason created the space in an effort to build community in their hometown of Parker.
“My goal is to create a space where people feel really welcome, really accepted, really safe—whether it’s in therapy or practicing in a yoga class,” said Nason, a licensed clinical therapist and certified yoga instructor. “You can come here to do yoga, see your therapist, and then leave feeling like a million bucks because you’re taking care of your whole self, body and mind.”
Embedded in Nason’s mission is keeping Santosha accessible to everyone. Yoga memberships cost $119 per month, and non-members are encouraged to attend a free class every day as often as they choose. As for therapy, every counselor accepts insurance, an increasingly uncommon practice, and a free phone consultation.
“As a former social worker, I always think about the most vulnerable populations, the most vulnerable people,” Nason said, recalling her decades in clinical settings like Denver Health and Children’s Hospital that inspired her to become a licensed therapist.
While Nason didn’t always feel drawn to yoga (she walked out in the middle of her first class), she grew to love the practice once she discovered a good fit. After practicing for years, she became certified to teach.
But Nason didn’t realize the holistic service that she could provide to others until two years ago when her doctor diagnosed her with breast cancer, requiring a double mastectomy. The surgery removed the top layer of her pectoral muscles, and, as a mom of two young boys, she wanted to recover as quickly as possible, practicing yoga to regain her strength and flexibility.
During recovery, she began to dream about how she could embrace her life, which felt more precious than ever.
The idea of creating a space that combines therapy and yoga dawned on her last year, when one of her clients, “Worked through all the trauma in her mind, but she still carried a lot of trauma in her body,” Nason said.
She encouraged her client to seek out yoga therapy. “And then a lightbulb went on in my head, and I thought, ‘Why am I referring out for this? I teach yoga and I’m a therapist.’”
That interaction sparked the idea for what is now Santosha Studios, a wellness space for the entire self.
“There’s not so much difference between the therapy office and the yoga studio,” Nason said. “Yoga practice helps you release tension in your body which helps with anxiety and depression. And there’s also the piece of being present and grounded. That’s mindfulness, which we encourage a lot of our therapy clients to do.”
With Santosha Studios, Nason wants to give Parker residents a different experience than what currently exists, striving for a feeling that’s less corporate and more focused on authentic connections.
“The yoga space that we’ve created is beautiful. It feels,” Nason paused, searching for the right words, “Not like your basement, where a lot of people have been doing their yoga for years now. We’re all really starving for the community piece.”
About: Santosha Studios offers a wide variety of yoga classes, accessible to anyone from beginners to advanced practitioners, a group mental health practice staffed with licensed therapists, and a retail space stocked with small goods. Find out more at santoshastudios.com.
