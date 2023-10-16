United States ENERGY STAR® 7.0 Update and its Impact on California
EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that California residents can now benefit from the enhanced energy efficiency of residential windows, doors, and skylights. The ENERGY STAR program, which promotes environmentally friendly and energy-efficient products, has established rigorous criteria for new building components, and they are now in place for Californians seeking sustainable and energy-saving solutions.
ENERGY STAR recognizes the significance of energy-efficient windows, doors, and skylights in reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in residential buildings. The new criteria for these products are designed to meet the unique climate challenges that California faces.
The ENERGY STAR certification criteria for residential windows, doors, and skylights are tailored to specific climate zones, ensuring that products are optimized for local conditions. In California, where energy efficiency is of paramount importance, these criteria will make a significant impact on reducing energy bills, improving comfort, and contributing to a healthier environment.
Key ENERGY STAR Certification Criteria for California:
Windows:
Northern Climate Zone: U-Factor ≤ 0.22 and SHGC ≥ 0.17 (Prescriptive) or U-Factor = 0.23 and SHGC ≥ 0.35 (Equivalent Energy Performance).
North-Central Climate Zone: U-Factor ≤ 0.25 and SHGC ≤ 0.40.
South-Central Climate Zone: U-Factor ≤ 0.28 and SHGC ≤ 0.23.
Southern Climate Zone: U-Factor ≤ 0.32 and SHGC ≤ 0.23.
Air Leakage for all windows: ≤ 0.3 cfm/ft².
Doors:
Opaque Doors: U-Factor ≤ 0.17 (No SHGC rating).
Doors with ≤ ½-Lite: U-Factor ≤ 0.23 and SHGC ≤ 0.23.
Doors with > ½-Lite (Northern and North-Central): U-Factor ≤ 0.26 and SHGC ≤ 0.40.
Doors with > ½-Lite (Southern and South-Central): U-Factor ≤ 0.26 and SHGC ≤ 0.23.
Air Leakage for sliding doors: ≤ 0.3 cfm/ft².
Air Leakage for swinging doors: ≤ 0.5 cfm/ft².
Skylights:
Northern Climate Zone: U-Factor ≤ 0.45 (No SHGC rating).
North-Central Climate Zone: U-Factor ≤ 0.50 and SHGC ≤ 0.25.
South-Central Climate Zone: U-Factor ≤ 0.50 and SHGC ≤ 0.25.
Southern Climate Zone: U-Factor ≤ 0.50 and SHGC ≤ 0.25.
Air Leakage for skylights: ≤ 0.3 cfm/ft².
David Chernetsky, COO at Heritage Exteriors, commented on the new code, "We are excited to offer Californians the opportunity to enhance their homes with our highly efficient products that align with California's commitment to sustainability and energy savings."
These stringent criteria ensure that consumers in California can select ENERGY STAR-certified products with confidence, knowing they will save energy, reduce utility bills, and contribute to a sustainable future. By choosing ENERGY STAR-certified windows, doors, and skylights, California as a state is making a positive impact on its citizen's homes and the environment.
David Chernetskiy
David Chernetskiy
Heritage Exteriors
