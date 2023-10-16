Bombardier Celebrates Delivery of 150th Global 7500 Aircraft, Reaffirms its Position as Undisputed Leader in Business Aviation

Delivery of the 150 th ultra-long-range Global 7500 aircraft marks another significant milestone for Bombardier’s industry-defining business jet

With its unrivaled cabin and signature smooth ride, the Global 7500 stands alone as the largest and longest-range business aircraft in service

Global 7500 aircraft fleet has surpassed 100,000 flight hours, underscoring its status as business aviation’s most reliable, productive business jet

Global 7500 aircraft have also recently flown 20 speed record missions

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today celebrated the recent delivery of its 150th-built Global 7500 business jet, the latest accomplishment for Bombardier’s ultra-long-range program. The 150th Global 7500 business jet was delivered to an undisclosed customer in September. The program has transformed business aviation with its refined design, unsurpassed performance and outstanding technological advancements.

Since its entry-into-service in December 2018, the Global 7500 business jet has proven to be the highest-performing business aircraft, boasting a fleet dispatch reliability of more than 99.8%. Global 7500 aircraft have also recently flown 20 speed record missions on a number of key routes, further showcasing its impressive performance attributes.* These accomplishments build on earlier speed and distance records already bestowed on this industry-defining business aircraft, including an 8,225 nautical mile flight in October 2019 from Sydney, Australia to Detroit, Michigan, the longest flight recorded in business aviation.

“Our team is truly proud of and excited about the success of the Global 7500 aircraft program reaching its 150th-built aircraft. It is the undisputed leader in business aviation today that has garnered top awards since its smooth entry into service in 2018,” said Éric Martel, Bombardier’s President and CEO. “The Global 7500 aircraft is the largest ultra-long-range business aircraft in the skies and its continued success is a testament to the efforts of our incredibly talented teams that build these amazing aircraft. Our continued success is absolutely related to their unrivalled dedication and commitment to excellence in everything they do.”

Designed with state-of-the-art technologies, the Global 7500 jet is an engineering masterpiece that allows clients to benefit from unsurpassed comfort and performance, allowing passengers to experience the pinnacle of business aviation. Its technologically advanced Smooth Flĕx Wing cuts down on drag, reduces fuel burn, and lowers emissions, all the while offering the smoothest ride in the skies, as well as producing excellent short-field and high-speed performance.

The Global 7500 business jet’s stunning and spacious interior features four true living spaces, a full-size, superbly-equipped kitchen and a dedicated crew suite, offering the ultimate in-flight experience. Innovative design elements set the benchmark for the most exceptional cabin interior in business aviation, including Bombardier’s patented Nuage seat, which features the industry’s first zero-gravity position and the revolutionary nice** Touch cabin management system (CMS), seamlessly connecting the Global 7500 aircraft cabin. The aircraft’s Soleil lighting system is also the industry’s most advanced cabin lighting technology. Designed and developed exclusively for the Global 7500 aircraft, this is aviation’s first circadian rhythm-based cabin lighting technology fully integrated with the Flight Management System, and it introduces the revolutionary Dynamic Daylight Simulation feature which helps to combat jet lag. The Global 7500 aircraft is also the ultimate business tool – a reliable, highly functional office in the sky. With its ultra-fast internet capabilities, impeccably designed cabins, and consistent, ultra smooth ride at maximum speed, passengers will remain productive and seamlessly connect to the world below, just as they would in their office. In fact, Bombardier’s Global 7500 fleet has flown more than 100,000 flight hours to date, underscoring its status as the most productive and reliable long-range aircraft in business aviation.

A marvel of innovation and design excellence, the Global 7500 business jet has captured numerous industry awards for its engineering and design acumen. Top honours include: Robb Report’s Best of the Best as Business Jet of the Year honour; Aviation Week’s Grand Laureate Award for innovation and trailblazing aerospace achievement; a Red Dot Award for Product Design excellence; the International Yacht & Aviation Award for Seating Design (Nuage seat); and a Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute Award for engineering excellence.

Bombardier is also very pleased to share that the incredible attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft will be enhanced even more with the introduction of the Global 8000 aircraft, announced in 2022. Bombardier’s flagship of a new era will boast an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles and an unbeatable top speed of Mach 0.94, making it the ultimate all-in-one business aircraft. The discerning Global 8000 business jet also features the healthiest cabin in the industry, with Bombardier’s Pũr Air and advanced HEPA filter technology for the cleanest cabin air and the fastest fresh air replacement.

Bombardier’s Global 8000 aircraft development is ongoing and the program is progressing to plan. Additionally, for current Global 7500 operators, the incredible performance enhancements on the Global 8000 will be retrofittable when the aircraft enters into service in 2025.

Visuals related to Bombardier’s announcements at NBAA are available here: https://bombardier.mediavalet.com/portals/NBAA2023

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on X @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Bombardier Global, Global 7500, Nuage, Pũr Air, Smooth Flĕx Wing, Touch and Soleil are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

*All records are pending final approval by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA)

**nice is a registered trademark of Lufthansa Technik AG

