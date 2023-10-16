Rosemark System Celebrates 20 Years with Advantaged Home Care

Rosemark Helps Home Care Agencies that bill the Veterans Administration, Medicaid, Private Pay, Worker's Comp, and Long-term Care Insurance manage their operations, scheduling, billing and more The Rosemark System has been leading the home care management software industry for more than 25 years with industry-leading customer care and customizable home care software. The Rosemark System has been leading the home care industry for more than 25 years with industry-leading customer care and customizable caregiver management software.

Rosemark System is a product of Shoshana Technologies, which has been in the home care space for more than 25 years.

US, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rosemark System launched in 2002 as an operations management software for home care agencies that bill private pay, Medicaid, and the Veterans Administration. As one of the top caregiver scheduling and business management software providers in the country, Rosemark onboarded its first customer, Advantaged Home Care of Topeka, Kansas in February 2003.

This year, Rosemark and Advantaged Home Care celebrate 20 years of partnering to bring home care services to the residents of Shawnee County and the surrounding area in Topeka, KS. Advantaged is owned and operated by Joyee Chakraborty, who purchased the agency from the original owner in October of 2019.

“Rosemark works very hard to ensure our customers have the knowledge, tools, and resources they need to operate their business,” explained product owner Robin Tuck. “We’re thrilled to have an agency celebrating twenty years of partnering with us, and we’re looking forward to many more anniversaries with Joyee and the staff at Advantaged Home Care.”

Chakraborty’s family background led her to the home care industry. After losing her mother 10 years back and then her father to a brain tumor, Chakraborty said she felt a pull towards the senior community.

As a Respiratory Therapist, she focused her practice on helping her region’s aging population, which only strengthened her focus and passion for working with seniors. While working part-time at the local hospital, her encounters with patients reminded her frequently of her parents.

She noticed that when an elderly patient was placed in a nursing home, their decline seemed much faster than that of patients who were able to remain in their own homes.

At that point in her career, she began to seriously consider opening a home care agency so she could provide in-home services to seniors in Topeka and the surrounding counties. She felt a strong need to offer home health services that would allow clients to remain in their own homes rather than be moved into a nursing home or other facility. She also wanted to provide better connections between clients and nurses so clients felt comfortable, heard, and better cared for in a familiar environment.

It was at that time, the former owners of Advantaged Home Care decided to put their agency on the market.

“The timing was perfect,” Chakraborty explained. “I was planning to start a home care business to work with seniors and then this opportunity opened, so I bought the business.”

And she hasn’t looked back. Her agency has continued to grow since she purchased it in 2019, offering the region’s “finest caregivers and very skilled nurses who are thoroughly vetted through a rigorous screening process,” she explained.

When asked what sets her agency apart from competitors, Chakraborty was quick to respond that Advantaged Home Care “employs qualified staff who are also extremely warm and friendly to our clients and willing to provide services that other agencies might not be willing to offer.”

After purchasing her new agency, Chakraborty didn’t even consider searching for a new home care management system. She trusted the Rosemark System to do the same efficient job for her and her staff that it had for the previous owners, and she hasn’t regretted that decision.

Her favorite feature of Rosemark is that it provides a color-coordinated scheduling system that’s easy to teach new employees how to use, especially her nurses. Her agency uses Rosemark most often for scheduling, human resources, and billing.

With a mission to promote independence in a safe environment to individuals within her community, Advantaged Home Care strives to be the best at what they do: providing quality home care to those who need it most.

For more information on the services provided by Advantaged Home Care, call (785) 267-4433.

