Oct 16 - 20 is School Bus Safety Week

CANADA, October 16 - Everyone has a role to play to make sure Island students travel safely on buses every day throughout the school year.

This is School Bus Safety Week and it’s a good reminder that students, bus drivers, parents, and motorists must all work together to ensure students get to school and back home safely each day.

There are over 16,000 Island students that travel on buses daily with over 14,000 bus stops across the province. Bus stops range from driveways and dirt roads to stops along the highway.

Awareness is essential to keeping students safe. This week and every week motorists are asked to remember the important safety tips to follow when driving. Staying alert while driving, knowing the law surrounding school buses, and reminding students of their responsibility to move safely around buses, can help to keep motorists, school buses and students safe while sharing Island roads.

“By working together, we can raise awareness about the importance of school bus safety, and everyone throughout our province can do their part to help ensure our students travel safely. I’d like to thank Island bus drivers for their continued commitment to getting our students to and from school safely.” - Hon. Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Early Years.

Schools throughout PEI will be helping to bring awareness about school bus safety through various educational tools. Daily safety tips will be shared over morning announcements and students in kindergarten to Grade 6 will participate in a colouring contest.



