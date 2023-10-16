Debris disposal pits closing

CANADA, October 16 - Private disposal pits used for Fiona debris are closing at the end of October.

Residents wishing to drop off debris before the end of October should ensure they are only leaving tree branches and other wood debris. Do not drop off household waste at private disposal pits.

Private debris disposal pits have been available for drop off, free of charge, since October 2022. The province also offered curbside debris pick-up for Islanders and assisted over 7000 homeowners with property tree clean-up after Fiona.

Waste Watch Drop-off Centers are available to dispose of waste and excess debris, with a standard disposal fee being applied. For a full list visit www.iwmc.pe.ca

