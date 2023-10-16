Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,811 in the last 365 days.

Debris disposal pits closing

CANADA, October 16 - Private disposal pits used for Fiona debris are closing at the end of October.

Residents wishing to drop off debris before the end of October should ensure they are only leaving tree branches and other wood debris. Do not drop off household waste at private disposal pits.

Private debris disposal pits have been available for drop off, free of charge, since October 2022. The province also offered curbside debris pick-up for Islanders and assisted over 7000 homeowners with property tree clean-up after Fiona.

Waste Watch Drop-off Centers are available to dispose of waste and excess debris, with a standard disposal fee being applied. For a full list visit www.iwmc.pe.ca

 

Media contact:
Katie Cudmore
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
902-314-3996
katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca

 

You just read:

Debris disposal pits closing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more