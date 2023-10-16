Sage Intacct Payroll powered by ADP launches in Canada

Innovative solution works seamlessly with Sage Intacct, simplifying accounting, HR and payroll for medium businesses

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), has launched Sage Intacct Payroll in partnership with ADP Canada. The solution has been available in the US market since June 2022.



Sage Intacct Payroll powered by ADP offers payroll and HR functionalities to help medium businesses work smarter as they scale and grow. It is the only market-leading payroll solution that works seamlessly with Sage Intacct, the cloud financial management platform.



With Sage Intacct Payroll, businesses can improve employee engagement, reduce errors and leverage insights with an integrated, all-in-one solution for all their accounting, payroll and HR needs. Self-service capabilities and a top-rated mobile experience help deliver a user-friendly experience for employees.



“Launching Sage Intacct Payroll in Canada is a significant milestone for Sage, as it doubles down on our ambition of being the trusted network for growing and scaling medium businesses,” said Mark Hickman, Managing Director of Sage in Canada.



Sage Intacct Payroll allows businesses to streamline payroll processes through a secure and scalable system that helps them spend less time on admin and more time focused on business growth.



“I serve as both Finance and HR director, so am always looking for ways to automate and streamline tasks to give me more time to focus on HR initiatives and accounting analysis,” said Angela Biermann, Director of Finance & HR for Nextmune US LLC. “Sage Intacct Payroll is a huge time saver for me, and it fills that ideal sweet spot – the payroll power of ADP fully integrated with Sage Intacct,” she concluded.



The first-of-its-kind platform enables increased collaboration and efficiency between accounting, HR and payroll teams, while bringing significant time and cost savings to businesses.



“ADP is proud to partner with Sage to provide Sage Intacct Payroll to Canadian businesses,” said Holger Kormann, President, ADP Canada. “As businesses look to revolutionize how they work, including their accounting, HR and payroll systems, this solution will provide teams and people with the right tools and insights to help them achieve more than they ever thought possible.”



With Sage Intacct Payroll, businesses can benefit from:



Powerful Integration – Seamlessly integrated with Sage Intacct, enabling analytics that include payroll and people data.





Sage Intacct Payroll is now available in Canada.

