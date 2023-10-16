The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) is pleased to announce the 2024 TechGirls program for high school-aged girls from 37 countries who have a demonstrated interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

What is TechGirls?

TechGirls is an initiative of the United States Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and administered by Legacy International in partnership with Virginia Tech.

The program connects and supports the next generation of women leaders in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics by providing them access and opportunities to advance their skills and pursue their dreams.

In 2024, the program will support 111 young women from 37 participating countries/territories and 13+ U.S. peers in a dynamic four-week U.S.-based experience with a seven-month mentoring program (including pre-and post-exchange).

Since 2012, TechGirls has trained and mentored 653 teenage girls (ages 15-17). Initially, the TechGirls program focused on countries in the Middle East and North Africa. In the summer of 2022, the TechGirls program expanded globally, engaging a talented cadre of STEM-minded young women from the United States and select countries in all six regions of the world.

The core of theTechGirls program is a 25-day experience in the United States in partnership with Virginia Tech University. Participants will engage in an interactive technology and computer camp, then travel to one of the following cities: Austin, TX, Chicago, IL, Cincinnati, OH, Denver, CO, Detroit, MI, or Seattle, WA. for community and career exploration. The TechGirls programming yields a multiplier effect as participants return home to conduct community-based projects with seven months of mentorship.

Students eligible to apply are those who:

Are from Kazakhstan;

Are between the ages of 15 and 17 at the start of the exchange July 13, 2024 (i.e. born on/between July 13, 2006 and July 13, 2009.);

Have demonstrated advanced skills and a serious interest in science, technology, engineering, and/or math in their academic studies;

Intend to pursue higher education and/or careers in STEM, especially technology;

Have strong English language skills (advanced intermediate);

Exhibit maturity, flexibility, and open-mindedness;

Will attend at least one additional semester of secondary school upon their return to Kazakhstan;

Are committed to completing a community-based project upon their return;

Preference will be given to those who have limited or no prior experience in the United States

TechGirls encourages people with diverse backgrounds and skills to apply, including individuals with disabilities.

Please note candidates who have traveled to the United States in the last three years as part of any other ECA exchange program are not eligible.

Participant Numbers: three principal candidates from Kazakhstan

Selection Timeline

Applications open: October 16 – December 18, 2023

Application review: December 2023 – February 2024

Semi-finalist interviews: March 2024

Finalist Notifications: Applicants will be notified of their status in March 2024

Apply to the TechGirls 2024 Program: techgirlsglobal.org

Application Deadline: December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST / 22:00 Astana time

All program expenses will be covered by the U.S. Department of State