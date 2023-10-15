Wickford
At 4:38 PM, Trooper Blessing, assisted by Trooper de Lacerda Dju, arrested Awilda Rosario Colon, age 43, of 119 Adelaide Avenue Apt #5, Providence, Rhode Island for 1.) Receiving Stolen Goods-Misdemeanor
