Deterrence between Israel and Hizbollah Must Hold

Since 8 October, the second day of the mounting Gaza war, Hizbollah and Israel have traded sporadic fire over the Lebanese-Israeli border. For now, both sides appear keen to stick to the established “rules of the game” – unwritten understandings about red lines neither should cross – to avoid an escalation. Yet things could turn deadly at any moment. Palestinian militants operating from Lebanese soil have already fired rockets at Israel and tried to breach the border, drawing Israeli shelling that has caused casualties, prompting Hizbollah to respond. Should additional clashes take Israeli lives, provoking a massive retaliation, the Shiite Islamist group would be in a very difficult position. Separately, Israeli operations in Gaza may transgress boundaries that induce Hizbollah to enter the fray, turning the Gaza war into a broader Middle Eastern conflict. External actors with Hizbollah’s ear should impress on the party, and Western countries on Israel, that opening a second front is in no one’s interest. Ultimately, the only way to rule out a slide into regional conflagration is a ceasefire in Gaza, however unlikely that appears for now.

Until now, the exchanges of fire have remained within the bounds that Hizbollah and Israel have set over the years. These loose rules of engagement have emerged not through open discussion but tacitly through many skirmishes between the two sides since their last major conflict in 2006. Wary of repeating that war’s horrors, both have repeatedly gone out of their way to avoid a similar confrontation. Israel reportedly has made efforts to avoid killing Hizbollah operatives by calling them on cell phones to warn of incoming fire. It has allegedly staged casualties among its own troops to convince Hizbollah commandos that they had succeeded in their mission and could withdraw. It has further ignored claims by Israeli and international observers that Palestinian groups firing rockets from Lebanon are Hizbollah proxies. For its part, Hizbollah has sometimes downplayed the severity of Israeli strikes so that it would not feel compelled to hit back; restricted its own attacks and counterattacks to the uninhabited Shebaa Farms, a border area occupied by Israel; resorted to rhetoric in lieu of actual retaliation; and claimed to have received Israeli “apologies” for killings of its fighters that were ostensibly unintentional.

The reason for these sometimes baffling contortions has always been the same: both sides fear that another Lebanon war like the one in 2006 would be highly destructive, with no prospect of a tangible gain that could come close to justifying the cost. In 2006, the toll was steep – in Lebanon, over 1,000 dead, hundreds of thousands displaced and massive physical damage and in Israel, more than a hundred lives lost – and the achievements were meagre. A new war could be much worse. Israel has the military wherewithal to incinerate all of Lebanon, but Hizbollah’s arsenal of several thousand drones and 150,000 missiles is formidable itself. In August, Hizbollah Secretary General Hasan Nasrallah said the party also has a store of precision-guided rockets programmed to hit all the key nodes of Israel’s highly developed infrastructure. It was part of rhetorical jousting in which Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would bomb Lebanon back “to the stone age” in another conflict. The point of these statements was clear: each side was admonishing the other not to think of reprising what happened in 2006.

Events since the beginning of the Gaza war suggest that the pattern of mutual deterrence holds. On 8 October, Hizbollah fired a salvo at an Israeli military base in Shebaa Farms, in what the head of Hizbollah’s Executive Council Hashem Safieddine described as a “message of greeting, thanks and appreciation” to Hamas for its lethal attacks in Israel. He also called on Israel to “reflect profoundly on the message of resistance”. A central rule of engagement between Israel and Lebanon is that what happens in Shebaa Farms stays there – that is, it is an accepted arena for exchanges of fire. No one lives there, eliminating the chance of civilian casualties. In this case, furthermore, by delaying its “greeting” for a full 24 hours after the Hamas assault, Hizbollah made reasonably sure that all the Israeli soldiers serving at the base would be sitting well protected in bunkers. So it proved: Israel reported no one hurt. The next incident was more worrying, but its fallout also appears contained. On 9 October, a series of cross-border infiltration attempts led Israel to fire artillery barrages at nearby areas on the Lebanese side of the frontier. Hizbollah explicitly denied involvement in these attempts, while Palestinian militants claimed some. Israel refrained from accusing Hizbollah of taking part in any of them. But it did shell an observation tower used by Hizbollah fighters, killing three of them – a provocation that the group could well consider a violation of its red lines in certain circumstances. Afterward, according to a media outlet aligned with Hizbollah, Israel relayed a message to the party, through UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, saying it had thought Hizbollah removed its personnel from border installations. Though impossible to confirm, this claim resembles others that party-affiliated media have made about previous border clashes. If accurate, it would indicate a serious Israeli effort to de-escalate, which Hizbollah would appear to have received well; if not, it shows that Hizbollah is able to craft narratives that allow it to circumscribe its military response without losing face. Either way, Hizbollah’s response was indeed limited, with strikes on two Israeli bases near the border shortly after nightfall and on Israeli military vehicles the next day. This time, there were casualties, with one Israeli serviceman dead and another injured. With the number of dead and wounded nearly even, both sides apparently decided to consider the altercation over. Importantly, in both cases Hizbollah announced it had used guided missiles, indicating that it was trying to avoid collateral damage. Another infiltration attempt on 13 October once more triggered Israeli artillery fire, with some of the shells hitting a group of journalists, killing one and injuring two. Again, Hizbollah restricted itself to hitting military positions near the border.

