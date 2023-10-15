Subject: Security Alert #10: Planned Ship for Departing U.S. Citizens, October 16, 2023

Location: Haifa, Israel

Event: The U.S. government is assisting U.S. nationals and their immediate family members with a valid travel document to depart Haifa via sea for Cyprus on October 16, 2023. Boarding begins at 0800 AM local time. U.S. citizens must arrive at Haifa port passenger terminal no later than 0900 AM local time. Boarding will proceed in order of arrival and is on a space limited basis.

Instructions for travelers:

Each traveler must be a U.S. national or the immediate family member (spouse/partner, children under age 21) of a U.S. national and have a valid passport. If you do not currently have your valid U.S. passport in your possession, please immediately reply to this email so that we may assist you in making an appointment in Jerusalem or Tel Aviv to obtain one.

Immediate family members who are not U.S. citizens must be eligible for entry to the destination.

Each traveler may bring one bag up to 50 lbs./22 kg plus one small carry-on bag.

Travelers cannot bring pets.

Before boarding the ship, you will be asked to sign a promissory note (agreement to repay the U.S. government) for the cost (available at https://eforms.state.gov/Forms/ds5528.PDF). Having a complete DS 5528 promissory with you on arrival will help expedite your departure process.

You will be responsible for arranging your own accommodations and onward travel from Cyprus.

If you are unable to secure onward travel from Cyprus, chartered flights are also being arranged.

** You will be responsible for your travel to the point of departure. Travel within Israel is conducted at your own risk, and plans may change depending on the security situation. The U.S. government is unable to guarantee your safety.

The passage to Limassol Port is expected to take approximately 10-12 hours]. Food and wi-fi will be available. U.S. consular staff will be available both on the ship and at the Limassol Port in Cyprus to assist and provide information about onward travel to the United States; however, you will be responsible for making accommodations and booking onward flights. Cyprus has two international airports, primarily in Larnaca and another in Paphos. We encourage you to use online search engines and similar sites to make your own travel and accommodation arrangements prior to arrival in Limassol. The U.S. Embassy will provide buses to both airports from the port of Limassol.

https://www.haifaport.co.il/en/terminal/

Passenger Terminal address:

Access is via the entry bridge to the terminal, which begins at 65 HaAtsmaut Street, Haifa.

State Department – Consular Affairs

1-833-890-9595 (toll free) and 1-606-641-0131

U.S. citizens in Israel please call the local number (03-519-7426)

