CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Issues Statement Calling for Leadership in Support of Israel

As the State of Israel enters a new phase in its defensive actions against the Islamic militant movement Hamas, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement regarding the need for strong, principled American leadership in support of our greatest ally:

“The attacks by Hamas on Israel and its citizens on October 7, 2023, were horrific and barbaric. No innocent civilians should be targeted in the way they have been by these Iran-backed terrorists. The acts committed by Hamas are unacceptable on every level. Nebraskans can recognize evil when they see it, and we saw it on Oct. 7. When America was targeted on September 11, 2001, Israel stood with us. America must stand with Israel now, and our national leaders must unequivocally voice their support for Israel and condemn both Hamas and any other hostile nation or organization which would seek to take advantage of this crisis.

Here in Nebraska, we have already taken several steps to support Israel, both publicly and in the background. I ordered flags to be flown at half-staff and our State Capitol to be lit in blue to in honor of the lives lost in Israel. My team has participated in security briefings to ensure we are current on the latest developments in the region. We have also conducted outreach to ensure that any Nebraskans trapped in the region, who need a way out, are secured. In addition to these steps, I am calling on the federal government to meet America’s obligations in this crisis.

First, as Israel embarks on further defensive actions, I call upon the federal government to use every tool available to protect any American citizens who are in harm’s way. We know that Hamas has murdered more than two dozen Americans. Others are still missing and may be hostages. This is unacceptable, and the United States government should not rest until its citizens in the region are secure from Hamas’ custody.

Additionally, I call upon President Biden to ensure that no aid of any kind is sent to Iran, a known supporter and funder of Hamas and other terror organizations. This must be a complete freeze. Iran applauded these attacks on Israel. At this juncture, we know that any form of financial support to Iran will directly support that regime’s terrorism agenda.

Finally, we must secure our southern border. In addition to sending Nebraska National Guard troops and Nebraska State troopers to the border in support of Operation Lone Star, I and other Governors have previously called on the Department of Homeland Security to account for the thousands of illegal aliens apprehended at the border; advise state governments of their countries of origin; and, to report where individuals have been relocated within the interior of the United States as they await further immigration proceedings. To date, we have not received this vital national security information. The Oct. 7 attacks on Israel emphasize the need to address this issue now.

As this war unfolds, I pray for all those in Israel who are and have been experiencing these attacks. I pray for the families who have lost loved ones. I pray for the innocents being used as human shields by Hamas. I also pray for strong, principled support for Israel by leaders at every level of American government, of every partisan stripe, and in every way necessary. Together, the free world must stand with Israel and defeat the forces of terror.”