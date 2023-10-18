Recognizing LuzElena Rivers- "2023 Women Who Mean Business" Honoree Announcement by Houston Business Journal

Recognizing Houston's Top Female Leaders at the "Women Who Mean Business" Awards

We are immensely proud to honor LuzElena Rivers as a trailblazer in healthcare.” — HBJ

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Business Journal recently announced the honorees for the esteemed "2023 Women Who Mean Business Awards", recognizing exceptional women in leadership positions who have demonstrated excellence in their careers and communities. Among these outstanding individuals, LuzElena Rivers stands out as a prominent figure, serving as President and CEO of Amera Solutions.

The Women Who Mean Business awards celebrate extraordinary women leaders across various industries, with this year's focus on the Health Care sector, highlighting the important role that women play in shaping this field.

We are thrilled to introduce HBJ's 2023 Women Who Mean Business honorees:

• LuzElena Rivers — Amera Solutions

Check full list here: https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/c/women-who-mean-business-2023/20275/luzelena-rivers-amera-solutions.html

These remarkable professionals are distinguished leaders in their respective fields, showcasing unwavering dedication and visionary leadership. Notably, LuzElena Rivers has made significant contributions through her role as President and CEO of Amera Solutions. Her pioneering initiatives have not only fostered business growth but also positively impacted numerous lives within the community.

According to Publisher John Beddow at Houston Business Journal: "Our selection criteria emphasized career achievements, contributions to companies and cities' success, community involvement, and exceptional leadership qualities." We take great pride in honoring trailblazers like LuzElena Rivers who exemplify excellence, innovation, and community engagement. Her remarkable accomplishments serve as an inspiring example for aspiring professionals and established leaders alike.

The highly anticipated "Women Who Mean Business" awards ceremony took place on October 13th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted at the prestigious Marriott Marquis Houston. This event brought together influential figures, business luminaries, and dedicated community supporters who wholeheartedly recognized the immense contributions made by these exceptional women.

About LuzElena Rivers: LuzElena Rivers is the President and CEO of Amera Solutions, a distinguished entity within the healthcare sector. With an illustrious career marked by innovation and compassion. She has consistently demonstrated her commitment to enhancing healthcare services and making a positive impact on day surgery transportation.