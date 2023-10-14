A 360 view of the Israel-Hamas Conflict from the region

As the conflict between Hamas and Israel escalates, neighbouring countries and the region as a whole face difficult political challenges, a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis, and spreading instability. In these short videos, our expert analysts for Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, Iran, the Gulf Arab states, Syria, Iraq and Turkiye are explaining how these countries are responding to the rapidly evolving conflict.
