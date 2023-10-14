Security Alert #8: Updated Travel Advisory October 14, 2023

October 14, 2023 at 1:41 pm

Updated Travel Advisory – October 14, 2023

The Department of State has updated the Travel Advisory for Israel to reflect the authorized departure of U.S. Embassy Jerusalem. Full text of Travel Advisory here.

Additionally, please read the most recent Security Alert from October 13 below:

Location: Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza

Event: Security Alert #7 (October 13, 2023)

The situation in Israel is still unpredictable; mortar and rocket fire may take place without warning. Please continue to follow the instructions of security and emergency response officials.

Commercial flights are available but extremely limited. Some U.S. citizens have been successful departing Israel into Jordan via the border crossings, including Allenby Bridge. We encourage you to take advantage of those options if possible.

The U.S. government is facilitating transportation for U.S. citizens to leave Israel by air or sea.

We began offering departure assistance to U.S. citizens who have completed our crisis intake form beginning on Friday, October 13, but it will take some time to schedule everyone seeking to depart. Chartered transportation will be to nearby safe locations, not back to the United States. You will not be able to choose your destination or mode of transportation – we will assign you to the next available departure.

You will be asked to sign an agreement to repay the U.S. government prior to departure. If you accept this assistance, you should be prepared to arrange your own lodging and onward travel from the safe location to your final destination. U.S. Embassy officials will be available to help you when you arrive via the charters.

U.S. citizens who wish to depart with U.S. government assistance must express their interest via our crisis intake form at https://cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intake. Do not fill out this form if you have already completed it – we have your information, and duplicate requests delay our response.

Gaza: The military conflict between Israel and Hamas is ongoing, making departure options for U.S. citizens complex. We are working on potential options for departure from Gaza for U.S. citizens. Please complete the crisis intake form at https://cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intaketo provide contact information should we need to reach out to you on short notice. We have U.S. government officials working 24/7 to try to assist.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

14 David Flusser St.

Jerusalem

Telephone: +972-3-519-7575

E-mail: JerusalemACS@state.gov

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Embassy Branch Office Tel Avi

71 HaYarkon St.

Tel Aviv

Telephone: +972-3-519-7575

E-mail: TelAvivACS@state.gov

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747or 202-501-4444

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Country Information

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Travel Advisory

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

By U.S. Mission Israel | 14 October, 2023 | Topics: Alert