KEON CAPITAL INC. APPOINTS HARRY NIJJAR AS CFO

Vancouver, B.C, Oct. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keon Capital Inc. (“Keon” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KEON.H) announces that Mr. Harry Nijjar has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Nijjar is currently a Managing Director with Malaspina Consultants Inc. and provides CFO and strategic financial advisory services to his clients across many industries. As CFO of Keon Mr. Nijjar will be responsible for the financial reporting and other administrative functions.



Mr. Nijjar replaces Mr. Luke Montaine, who has resigned as a director, CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company to focus on other endeavors. The board of directors of Keon thank Mr. Montaine for his contributions to the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Nader Vatanchi”

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 778.881.4631

Email: nadervatanchi@hotmail.com

###

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.