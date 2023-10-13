Submit Release
News Search

There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,607 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Inslee appoints Vini E. Samuel to Grays Harbor County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, October 13 - Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Vini E. Samuel to the Grays Harbor County Superior Court. She will replace Judge David Edwards, who will retire from the bench after December 31, 2023. 

Currently, Samuel serves as the Mayor of the City of Montesano and has also owned and operated a private law firm in Montesano since 2004.  Her practice has focused on family law, and also includes estate planning, real estate and probate. Prior to 2004, Samuel’s practice also includes handling criminal matters, bankruptcies and serving as a guardian ad litem. During her career, she has also served as a pro tem judge on the Grays Harbor District Court bench, as well as a hearings officer for the City of Montesano. She has worked primarily in Grays Harbor since 1997 but also regularly appeared in Pacific County, Quinault Tribal Court, and Thurston County courts.   

Samuel has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Grays Harbor County community, not only as a community leader in her mayoral role, but also as a Rotarian, a lifetime member of the Friends of the Library, a member of Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia State Parks, and a member of the Grays Harbor Communications E-911 Board of Directors.  

“In addition to her leadership skills, Mayor Samuel will bring over 25 years of legal experience to the bench,” said Inslee. “I’m pleased that she will bring her work ethic, compassion and skills to the Grays Harbor County Superior Court bench.”

Samuel earned her bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University where she now serves on the University’s Foundation Board. She earned her law degree from Seattle University School of Law.

Photo of Vini E. Samuel.

You just read:

Gov. Inslee appoints Vini E. Samuel to Grays Harbor County Superior Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more