PHILIPPINES, October 14 - Press Release

October 13, 2023 Gatchalian seeks stronger LGU involvement in education Amid the celebration of the local government week this second week of October, Senator Win Gatchalian pushes anew his proposal to strengthen the involvement of local government units (LGUs) in improving the delivery and quality of education. Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, made this proposal in the 21st Century School Boards Act (Senate Bill No. 155), where he sought to expand the local school board and its responsibilities to include the formulation of policies focusing on quality of education. The senator also seeks to expand the utilization of the Special Education Fund (SEF) to support the local school board in its expanded role. Under the Local Government Code (Republic Act No. 7160), the SEF is allotted to the local school boards for the operation and maintenance of public schools and construction and repair of school buildings. Gatchalian, a former three-term mayor of Valenzuela City who championed education reforms, emphasized that local government units have greater agility to respond to challenges on the ground. "Dahil mas malapit ang mga LGU sa ating mga kababayan at mas nauunawaan nila ang mga agarang pangangailangan pagdating sa edukasyon, isinusulong natin ang pagpapalawak ng responsibilidad ng ating mga local school board. Kung maisabatas ang ating panukala, magiging katuwang natin ang bawat LGU sa pag-angat sa kalidad ng edukasyon," said Gatchalian. Under Gatchalian's proposal, the expanded local school board will be mandated to introduce programs whose success indicators will include, among others, the participation rate of students, number of dropouts and out-of-school youth, achievement scores measured by national tests or assessment tools, establishment of child development centers, support to special needs education, the Alternative Learning System (ALS), and the parent effectiveness service program. Gatchalian also proposes to expand the use of the SEF to include salaries of teachers and non-teaching personnel in public schools, salaries of preschool teachers, capital outlay for pre-schools, operation and maintenance of ALS programs, teachers' and non-teaching personnel and honorarium and allowances for additional services rendered outside of regular school hours, among others. The lawmaker also filed other measures that seek to expand the role of LGUs when it comes to education. The Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029), for instance, seeks to impose greater responsibilities on LGUs on the implementation of early childhood care and development programs. Mas maigting na pakikilahok ng mga LGU sa edukasyon isinusulong ni Gatchalian Sa gitna ng pagdiriwang ng local government week ngayong ikalawang linggo ng Oktubre, muling isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kanyang panukala na patatagin ang pakikilahok ng mga local government units (LGUs) sa paghahatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon. Nauna nang ipinanukala ito ni Gatchalian sa 21st Century School Boards Act (Senate Bill No. 155) na layong palawigin ang local school board, pati na ang mga responsibilidad nito tungo sa pag-angat sa kalidad ng edukasyon sa kanilang komunidad. Ipinapanukala din ng mambabatas ang pagpapalawig sa paggamit ng Special Education Fund (SEF). Sa ilalim ng Local Government Code (Republic Act No. 7160), nakalaan ang SEF para sa local school board upang magamit sa pagpapatakbo ng mga pampublikong paaralan, at pagpapatayo at pagkumpuni ng mga school buildings. Matatandaang nanungkulan si Gatchalian ng tatlong termino bilang alkalde ng Valenzuela kung saan isinulong niya ang mga reporma sa edukasyon. Gamit ang kanyang karanasan bilang batayan, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na mas mabilis ang mga LGUs tumugon sa mga pangangailangan ng kanilang mga nasasakupan. "Dahil mas malapit ang mga LGU sa ating mga kababayan at mas nauunawaan nila ang mga agarang pangangailangan pagdating sa edukasyon, isinusulong natin ang pagpapalawak ng responsibilidad ng ating mga local school board. Kung maisabatas ang ating panukala, magiging katuwang natin ang bawat LGU sa pag-angat sa kalidad ng edukasyon," ani Gatchalian. Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Gatchalian, bibigyan ng mandato ang local school board na magpatupad ng mga programa na susukatin ang tagumpay batay sa participation rate ng mga mag-aaral, bilang ng mga dropouts at mga out-of-school youth, achievement score sa mga national test o assessment tools, pagpapatayo ng mga child development centers, suporta sa special needs education, Alternative Learning System (ALS), at ang parent effectiveness service program. Ipinapanukala rin ni Gatchalian na palawakin ang paggamit ng SEF upang magamit ito bilang sahod sa mga guro at non-teaching personnel sa mga pampublikong paaralan, sahod ng mga pre-school teachers, at capital outlay para sa mga pre-school. Bahagi rin ng panukalang pagpapalawak sa gamit ng SEF ang pagpapatakbo ng mga programa sa ALS at sahod at mga benepisyo ng mga guro sa mga karagdagang serbisyo sa labas ng regular school hours, bukod sa iba pa. Naghain din si Gatchalian ng iba pang mga panukalang batas na layong palawakin ang papel ng mga LGU pagdating sa edukasyon. Sa ilalim, halimbawa, ng Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029), isinusulong din ng mambabatas ang pinalawak na responsibilidad ng mga LGU sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa para sa early childhood care and development programs.