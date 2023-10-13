SJR77 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2023-10-13
News Provided By
October 14, 2023, 00:22 GMT
WISCONSIN, October 13 - Relating to: proclaiming October 2023 as Manufacturing Month.
You just read:
SJR77 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2023-10-13
News Provided By
October 14, 2023, 00:22 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.