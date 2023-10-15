A Breakthrough Solution for Sun Damage Mitigation and Accelerated Wound Healing

KPV Peptide Second degree burn peptide to the rescue Melissa Sweiss

OreVital Labs Unveils GHK-CU Dermal Renewal Topical KPV Peptide

Key to prevention; Science, nutrition, and a healthy lifestyle significantly reduce cancer risk.” — Murad Sweiss

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harnessing the ground-breaking cancer prevention and skin healing benefits of Copper Peptide, KPV Peptide, Nicotinic Acid, and Creatine, OreVital Labs is the first in the peptide-biohacking field to combine these revolutionary peptides in a single magnesium-infused transdermal application--Dermal Renewal Peptide.

By stimulating the body's natural repair mechanisms, these peptide amino acids work as a comprehensive strategy for wound healing, reversal of sun damage, and cancer prevention with the desirable side effects of enhancing the overall health and appearance of the skin.

By stacking these powerful peptides, Copper Tri-Peptide GHK-CU (comprising Glycine, Histidine, and Lysine), KPV Tri-Peptide (Lysine-proline-valine), Nicotinic Acid (Nia-24) and Creatine, an array of benefits is revealed (https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9284/5/2/29). Harnessing anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties, these peptides are known for effectively reducing inflammation, eliminating bacteria, and promoting tissue remodeling to minimize scar tissue. With added Nicotinic Acid (Niacin Vitamin B3) the combination shows promise to further reverse sun damage and, in some cases, even reverse skin cancer.

Copper Tripeptide serves as a powerful antioxidant safeguarding cells from oxidative damage, a key factor in cancer development. Moreover, copper peptides play a crucial role in accelerating wound healing and burn recovery. KPV Tripeptide, a naturally occurring tripeptide, showcases its remarkable ability to alleviate inflammatory responses, a central feature in cancer progression. Nicotinic acid contributes to cellular health and metabolism, while Creatine bolsters energy pathways. The incorporation of magnesium for transdermal delivery amplifies the overall effectiveness of this preventive regimen. https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9284/5/2/29

The synergistic effect of these active ingredients makes Dermal Renewal Peptide a viable and practical solution for various skin conditions, including acne, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, hyperpigmentation, stretch marks, and scars.

OreVital Dermal Renewal Anti-Inflammatory Topical Cream harnesses advanced technology to deeply deliver potent peptides and nourishing elements into body tissues. It has gained popularity in the spa community along with holistic medical practices, dermatologists, and oncologists recognizing its preventive skincare benefits and anti-aging advantages. The enthusiastic reviews from spa professionals who've integrated OreVital into their skincare routines highlight its remarkable success in a wide array of treatments and providing much-needed relief from inflammatory conditions.

About OreVital Labs: Orevital Labs is a pioneer in transdermal mineral skin supplements, dedicated to developing cutting-edge Transdermal Products for optimal health and wellness. Their mission is to harness the power of essential minerals, peptides, and natural ingredients to help individuals achieve their wellness goals. OreVital Labs brings you the latest peptides that are creating a buzz in the wellness and fitness world, now available topically.