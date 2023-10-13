USDA Extends Milk Loss Program Assistance Deadline to Oct. 30

Contact:

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2023 – The U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) is extending the application deadline for the Milk Loss Program (MLP) to Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, allowing more time for eligible dairy farmers to apply for much-needed, weather-related disaster recovery assistance.

Administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), MLP compensates dairy producers who, because of qualifying weather events, dumped or removed milk without compensation from the commercial milk market in calendar years 2020, 2021 and 2022. Eligible causes of loss also include consequences of these weather events, such as power outages, impassable roads and infrastructure losses. FSA opened MLP enrollment on Sept. 11, 2023; the original MLP deadline was Oct. 16, 2023.

“We recognize that MLP benefits are critical to the financial recovery of dairy operations significantly impacted by weather-related disasters that inhibited their ability to deliver or store their milk in one, or even multiple years,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “We also understand that dairy farming is a 24/7, 365-day commitment. We hope the application deadline extension ensures that all dairy farmers in need of assistance will now have adequate time to apply.”

How to Apply

To apply for MLP, producers must submit:

FSA-376, Milk Loss Program Application

Milk marketing statement from the: Month prior to the month milk was removed or dumped. Affected month.

Detailed written statement of milk removal circumstances, including the weather event type and geographic scope, what transportation limitations occurred and any information on what was done with the removed milk.

Any other information required by the regulation.

If not previously filed with FSA, applicants must also submit all the following items within 60 days of the MLP application deadline:

Form AD-2047, Customer Data Worksheet.

Form CCC-902, Farm Operating Plan for an individual or legal entity.

for an individual or legal entity. Form CCC-901, Member Information for Legal Entities (if applicable).

(if applicable). Form FSA-510, Request for an Exception to the $125,000 Payment Limitation for Certain Programs (if applicable).

(if applicable). Form CCC-860, Socially Disadvantaged, Limited Resource, Beginning and Veteran Farmer or Rancher Certification , (if applicable).

, (if applicable). A highly erodible land conservation (sometimes referred to as HELC) and wetland conservation certification (Form AD-1026 Highly Erodible Land Conservation (HELC) and Wetland Conservation (WC) Certification) for the MLP producer and applicable affiliates.

Most producers, especially those who have previously participated in FSA programs, will likely have these required forms already on file. But those who are uncertain or want to confirm the status of their forms can contact FSA at their local USDA Service Center.

For more information on eligibility and payments, view the MLP fact sheet.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.