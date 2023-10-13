Devery “Rusty” Cagle Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathy and Understanding in Business" with Chris Voss

Devery “Rusty” Cagle

GREENVILLE, SC, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking literary collaboration is set to reshape the business landscape as Devery “Rusty” Cagle, M.S., MPAS℠, CFP®, CRPC®, CAP®, President and Founder of ASE Private Wealth™, teams up with SuccessBooks® and acclaimed negotiation expert Chris Voss to co-author the highly anticipated book, Empathy and Understanding in Business. With a proven track record of innovation and strategic thinking, Rusty's collaboration with Chris Voss promises to bring a fresh perspective to the world of business communication and relationship-building.

Empathy and Understanding in Business is set to make its long-anticipated debut by the close of 2023. This collection promises to transcend traditional business literature by emphasizing the power of human connection, empathy, and emotional intelligence in fostering prosperous enterprises.

Devery “Rusty” Cagle's illustrious career spans over 25 years, marked by a series of trailblazing accomplishments in the financial services industry. As the driving force behind ASE Private Wealth™, Rusty has consistently pushed boundaries to deliver novel approaches as a strategic advisor. His innovative strategies, grounded in IRS code-based methodologies and Government Incentive Monetization™, have redirected over $100 million in potential tax liability to catalyze growth in areas like business expansion, employee benefits, community development, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Rusty's visionary thinking is encapsulated by his creation of 13 trademarks (with 8 more pending) and his role as co-author of the impactful 2010 book, "Plan of Action - Strategies to Help You Build and Preserve Wealth." His thought leadership has been featured in prestigious national publications including Newsweek, Kiplinger’s, BusinessWeek, and Smart Money.com. He has left an indelible mark on the financial services industry, particularly within the realm of serving founders and privately held business owners.

His grasp of policy intricacies, government intent, and strategic utilization has enabled high-income taxpayers to channel tax dollars into avenues that simultaneously benefit their businesses, communities, and collaborative joint ventures. Rusty's unwavering commitment to excellence is mirrored by his extensive roster of licenses and designations, including Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), Chartered Retirement Plan Counselor® (CRPC®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP™), Master of Science in Personal Financial Planning (M.S.), Master Planner Advanced Studies℠ (MPAS℠), and a BS in Business Administration from Lander University, SC.

Rusty's impact extends beyond the financial realm, with his service to esteemed organizations like the Financial Services Institute and the Financial Planning Association. Notably, he was recognized as one of Greenville Business Magazine's Best & Brightest 35 And Under in 2000. His community involvement also shines through roles such as Chairman of the BMW Charity Pro-Am Standard Bearer from 2008-2014, President of Golden Strip YMCA, and President of Thornblade Club's Board of Governors from 2014-2016.



For more information about Devery “Rusty” Cagle and his visionary contributions, please visit ASE Private Wealth™ at www.aseadvisors.com

