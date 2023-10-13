Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,416 in the last 365 days.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. During the quarter, CIBM Bank grew its commercial loan portfolio, took cost reduction actions, and continued to adjust its mortgage operations at an increasingly challenged time in this interest rate cycle. The Mortgage Division had a nominal operating loss in the third quarter versus a small operating profit in the second quarter of 2023. The Bank’s cost of funds was sharply higher, causing a reduction in Banking Division earnings. Net income for the quarter was $0.4 million, or $0.28 basic and $0.21 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.78 basic and $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $1.8 million, or $1.34 basic and $0.98 diluted earnings per share, compared to $2.8 million, or $2.16 basic and $1.57 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2022.

Financial highlights for the quarter and nine-month period include:

  • As of September 30, 2023, non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.49% and 0.50%, respectively, compared to 0.20% and 0.16%, respectively, on December 31, 2022, and 0.18% and 0.13%, respectively, on September 30, 2022. Also, as of September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to loans was 1.30% compared to an allowance for loan and lease losses of 1.37% at December 31, 2022, and 1.43% at September 30, 2022. The ACLL is down 9 basis points from June 30, 2023, due to improved economic forecasts and other qualitative factors offset in part by slower prepayment speeds, as well as a higher portion of the loan portfolio being in residential loans that generally have a lower expected loss rate than commercial segment loans.
  • Net interest income and margins have been declining this year with our banking peers. CIBM’s were $16.3 million and 2.84%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $17.8 million and 3.25%, respectively, in the same period of 2022. The nine-month period in 2023 had $0.3 million less Paycheck Protection Program loan fee accretion income and $0.1 million more subordinated debt interest expense compared to the same period in 2022. The net interest margin declined 41 basis points compared to the same nine-month period in 2022 due to a 205 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities (“Cost of Funds”) compared to a lower increase in yields on interest earning assets of 126 basis points in part due to growth in generally lower spread residential mortgage loans. Actions taken during the quarter to mitigate some of the interest rate risk in the balance sheet include use of pay-fix receive floating SOFR indexed interest rate swaps totaling $30 million notional with an average term of 3.5 years and issuing longer-term time deposits including those with call options.
  • The effects of the Fed’s response to inflation by increasing short term interest rates 525 basis points in roughly 18 months and a deeply inverted yield curve have had a severe effect on deposit mix and related Cost of Funds in the banking industry with the changes accelerated in the year 2023. Cost of Funds is up significantly this year as deposit customers seek higher returns in a rising rate environment and to maximize their FDIC insurance coverage, and as deposit rate competition has intensified dramatically. Total deposits are up $15 million since December 31, 2022, with noninterest-bearing deposits down $27 million, and interest-bearing deposits up $42 million, largely in time deposit products, as balances move from lower to higher interest rate products. Money market deposit balances are relatively unchanged year to date, however, their rates are up significantly due to rising short-term rates and intensifying competition. The remaining funding for loan growth has largely been from other short-term borrowings at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago whose average cost for the quarter was 5.53% on a per annum basis.
  • Loan portfolios in the industry have been growing rapidly and CIBM’s growth has exceeded its banking peers’ growth. CIBM’s balances increased $111 million year to date, comprised of $59 million in commercial segment loans and the remaining primarily in residential mortgage loans; and from June 30, 2023, to September 30, 2023, loan portfolio balances increased $41 million primarily from $27 million in commercial segment loans – up from $9 million the prior quarter – and $13 million in residential mortgage loans – down from $30 million the prior quarter. During the first nine months of the year, the Mortgage Division originated $209 million in residential mortgage loans with 79% of the originated loans sold or held for sale, up from 73% the first six months of the year.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Banking Division net income was $2.9 million and Mortgage Division net loss was $0.5 million. The remaining $0.6 million of net loss was from parent company sub-debt and administration expenses. Residential mortgage loan originations are up $83 million compared to the same nine-month period from 2022. The Mortgage Division has 39 more commission-based loan originators since the end of the third quarter of 2022 and five operations/administration employees, improving the Division’s lending capacity and mix of lending to operations staff. The average number of loans per lender continues to be down as markets remain severely affected by higher mortgage interest rates compared to recent years and tight housing supply. In addition, tighter mortgage loan margins have persisted. Recently hired mortgage lenders are expected to become more fully established and nearly all of the up-front new-hire compensation costs are completed.

Reflecting on the past nine months, Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIBM’s President and CEO, commented, “Our successes in developing the franchise have been overshadowed by rapid and significant Fed funds rate increases and an inverted yield curve, which have extended over a historically significant period of time and proven to be very challenging as Cost of Funds has spiked higher and mortgage production volumes continue to suffer. In an effort to mitigate some of our interest rate risk and address the impact on our earnings, we have instituted several cost control measures that are projected to reduce our ongoing operating costs by more than $1 million per annum.

“In addition, we closed our Danville, Illinois, branch after selling its retail deposits for a premium during the second quarter; our Retail Division updated lock box deposit and online deposit account opening services as they continue to develop household banking relationships to support funding; and our Mortgage Division has increased production relative to the same period of 2023, and improved efficiencies and future production capacity.”

He concluded, “Finally, our Commercial Loan Division has outperformed budget in generating new loans and deposits. Despite growth in our loan portfolio, we have eased our ACLL rate and provisioning again, thanks to continued moderately strong credit quality coupled with a resilient economy and improved GDP and unemployment rate forecasts from the Federal Reserve this quarter. As of the end of quarter two of 2023, we continued to have an ACLL rate above the median local and national peer banks.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in nine states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   9 Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2023 2023 2023 2022 2022   2023 2022
  (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:                
Interest and dividend income $ 10,117   $ 9,152   $ 8,472   $ 7,808   $ 7,234     $ 27,741   $ 19,524  
Interest expense   5,180     3,643     2,601     1,664     823       11,424     1,753  
Net interest income   4,937     5,509     5,871     6,144     6,411       16,317     17,771  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   (140 )   (246 )   159     (642 )   34       (227 )   (251 )
Net interest income after provision for                
(reversal of) credit losses   5,077     5,755     5,712     6,786     6,377       16,544     18,022  
Noninterest income (1)   2,368     3,298     1,410     791     1,313       7,076     4,678  
Noninterest expense   7,007     7,457     6,805     6,316     6,311       21,269     18,947  
Income before income taxes   438     1,596     317     1,261     1,379       2,351     3,753  
Income tax expense   59     431     89     351     352       579     937  
Net income $ 379   $ 1,165   $ 228   $ 910   $ 1,027     $ 1,772   $ 2,816  
                 
Common Share Data:                
Basic net income per share (2) $ 0.28   $ 0.88   $ 0.17   $ 0.81   $ 0.78     $ 1.34   $ 2.16  
Diluted net income per share (2)   0.21     0.64     0.13     0.59     0.57       0.98     1.57  
Dividend   0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00       0.00     0.00  
Tangible book value per share (3)   52.05     52.47     53.28     53.19     52.24       52.05     52.24  
Book value per share (3)   50.28     50.70     51.48     51.39     49.78       50.28     49.78  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   1,333,889     1,318,460     1,308,603     1,308,279     1,308,752       1,320,332     1,302,872  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   1,814,716     1,815,593     1,803,218     1,796,947     1,797,721       1,811,140     1,794,941  
Financial Condition Data:                
Total assets $ 874,247   $ 819,521   $ 787,244   $ 752,997   $ 762,965     $ 874,247   $ 762,965  
Loans   688,446     647,823     608,492     577,303     564,841       688,446     564,841  
Allowance for credit losses on loans (4)   (8,947 )   (8,999 )   (9,193 )   (7,894 )   (8,061 )     (8,947 )   (8,061 )
Investment securities   130,476     114,661     126,001     124,421     127,954       130,476     127,954  
Deposits   644,165     613,808     632,339     628,869     633,234       644,165     633,234  
Borrowings   138,469     113,950     65,173     34,485     37,168       138,469     37,168  
Stockholders' equity   83,313     83,876     83,615     83,503     87,228       83,313     87,228  
Financial Ratios and Other Data:                
Performance Ratios:                
Net interest margin (5)   2.43 %   2.90 %   3.22 %   3.32 %   3.45 %     2.84 %   3.25 %
Net interest spread (6)   1.85 %   2.42 %   2.82 %   3.02 %   3.29 %     2.34 %   3.13 %
Noninterest income to average assets (7)   1.15 %   1.68 %   0.72 %   0.41 %   0.72 %     1.19 %   0.87 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   3.31 %   3.77 %   3.58 %   3.27 %   3.24 %     3.55 %   3.31 %
Efficiency ratio (8)   95.06 %   84.35 %   93.90 %   91.13 %   80.73 %     90.66 %   83.35 %
Earnings on average assets (9)   0.18 %   0.59 %   0.12 %   0.47 %   0.53 %     0.30 %   0.49 %
Earnings on average equity (10)   1.78 %   5.53 %   1.11 %   4.15 %   4.52 %     2.82 %   4.15 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                
Nonaccrual loans to loans (11)   0.50 %   0.02 %   0.08 %   0.16 %   0.13 %     0.50 %   0.13 %
Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and                
loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (4)   0.56 %   0.11 %   0.12 %   0.20 %   0.17 %     0.56 %   0.17 %
Nonperforming assets, restructured loans                
and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets (4)   0.49 %   0.13 %   0.14 %   0.20 %   0.18 %     0.49 %   0.18 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (4)(11)   1.30 %   1.39 %   1.51 %   1.37 %   1.43 %     1.30 %   1.43 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans,                
restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (4)(11)   231.01 %   1283.74 %   1262.77 %   684.06 %   852.11 %     231.01 %   852.11 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized                
to average loans (11)   -0.01 %   -0.02 %   -0.02 %   -0.33 %   -0.01 %     -0.01 %   0.01 %
Capital Ratios:                
Total equity to total assets   9.53 %   10.23 %   10.62 %   11.09 %   11.43 %     9.53 %   11.43 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.58 %   14.31 %   14.84 %   15.71 %   16.42 %     13.58 %   16.42 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.91 %   11.54 %   11.99 %   12.78 %   13.48 %     10.91 %   13.48 %
Leverage capital ratio   8.93 %   9.43 %   9.56 %   9.73 %   10.16 %     8.93 %   10.16 %
Other Data:                
Number of employees (full-time equivalent)   194     206     202     189     166       194     166  
Number of banking facilities   9     10     10     10     10       9     10  
                 
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.1 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(4) Allowance for credit losses on loans is allowance for loan losses in ending dates and periods prior to January 1, 2023.
(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(6) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(8) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(9) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(10) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(11) Excludes loans held for sale.


 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
           
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2023 2023 2023 2022 2022
  (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 9,203   $ 14,444   $ 16,490   $ 19,667   $ 36,454  
Reverse repurchase agreements   -     -     -     -     -  
Securities available for sale   128,413     112,532     123,838     122,292     125,830  
Equity securities at fair value   2,063     2,129     2,163     2,129     2,124  
Loans held for sale   15,011     14,726     10,848     5,057     6,471  
           
Loans   688,446     647,823     608,492     577,303     564,841  
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)   (8,947 )   (8,999 )   (9,193 )   (7,894 )   (8,061 )
Net loans   679,499     638,824     599,299     569,409     556,780  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock   4,645     2,818     1,897     1,897     1,897  
Premises and equipment, net   3,675     3,879     3,969     4,081     4,159  
Accrued interest receivable   2,748     2,036     2,118     1,915     1,807  
Deferred tax assets, net   16,815     16,790     16,464     16,273     16,977  
Other real estate owned, net   375     375     375     375     403  
Bank owned life insurance   6,204     6,160     6,119     6,076     6,040  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   70     76     81     87     92  
Other assets   5,526     4,732     3,583     3,739     3,931  
Total Assets $ 874,247   $ 819,521   $ 787,244   $ 752,997   $ 762,965  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 88,674   $ 93,487   $ 94,700   $ 115,186   $ 134,765  
Interest-bearing demand   73,086     82,484     93,388     76,918     79,306  
Savings   254,211     247,339     259,907     260,159     254,146  
Time   228,194     190,498     184,344     176,606     165,017  
Total deposits   644,165     613,808     632,339     628,869     633,234  
Short-term borrowings   128,748     104,238     55,469     24,789     27,480  
Long-term borrowings   9,721     9,712     9,704     9,696     9,688  
Accrued interest payable   1,491     963     557     554     227  
Other liabilities   6,809     6,924     5,560     5,586     5,108  
Total liabilities   790,934     735,645     703,629     669,494     675,737  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference   13,806     13,806     13,806     13,806     18,762  
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,348,716 and 1,323,547 issued shares; 1,334,647 and 1,309,478 outstanding shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2)   1,349     1,349     1,324     1,324     1,324  
Capital surplus   181,144     181,050     180,903     180,777     180,664  
Accumulated deficit   (104,443 )   (104,822 )   (105,987 )   (105,025 )   (106,081 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   (8,009 )   (6,973 )   (5,897 )   (6,845 )   (6,907 )
Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (3)   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )
Total stockholders' equity   83,313     83,876     83,615     83,503     87,228  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 874,247   $ 819,521   $ 787,244   $ 752,997   $ 762,965  
           
(1) Allowance for credit losses on loans is allowance for loan losses in ending dates and periods prior to January 1, 2023.
(2) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 49,975 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at September 30, 2023 and 58,897 shares at December 31, 2022.
(3) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.


 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   9 Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2023 2023 2023 2022 2022   2023 2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
                 
Interest Income                
Loans $ 8,718   $ 7,942   $ 7,121 $ 6,426   $ 6,029     $ 23,781   $ 16,825  
Loans held for sale   227     155     84   63     96       466     244  
Securities   1,132     985     1,031   948     826       3,148     2,046  
Other investments   40     70     236   371     283       346     409  
Total interest income   10,117     9,152     8,472   7,808     7,234       27,741     19,524  
                 
Interest Expense                
Deposits   3,918     3,076     2,364   1,452     662       9,358     1,396  
Short-term borrowings   1,141     445     118   91     40       1,704     59  
Long-term borrowings   121     122     119   121     121       362     298  
Total interest expense   5,180     3,643     2,601   1,664     823       11,424     1,753  
Net interest income   4,937     5,509     5,871   6,144     6,411       16,317     17,771  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   (140 )   (246 )   159   (642 )   34       (227 )   (251 )
Net interest income after provision for                
(reversal of) credit losses   5,077     5,755     5,712   6,786     6,377       16,544     18,022  
                 
Noninterest Income                
Deposit service charges   101     76     79   82     86       256     266  
Other service fees   6     11     16   15     18       33     114  
Mortgage banking revenue, net   1,984     1,636     1,008   597     1,126       4,628     3,824  
Other income   132     171     110   117     147       413     500  
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale   0     0     0   0     0       0     0  
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities   (66 )   (34 )   34   4     (93 )     (66 )   (283 )
Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans   0     0     151   0     0       151     157  
Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns)   211     1,438     12   (24 )   29       1,661     100  
Total noninterest income   2,368     3,298     1,410   791     1,313       7,076     4,678  
                 
Noninterest Expense                
Compensation and employee benefits   4,631     5,101     4,550   4,061     4,240       14,282     12,644  
Equipment   484     504     475   466     396       1,463     1,277  
Occupancy and premises   490     404     438   399     390       1,332     1,220  
Data Processing   245     221     199   202     205       665     542  
Federal deposit insurance   123     150     87   70     58       360     161  
Professional services   271     317     278   415     244       866     752  
Telephone and data communication   57     56     61   66     61       174     182  
Insurance   82     68     88   85     74       238     233  
Other expense   624     636     629   552     643       1,889     1,936  
Total noninterest expense   7,007     7,457     6,805   6,316     6,311       21,269     18,947  
Income from operations                
before income taxes   438     1,596     317   1,261     1,379       2,351     3,753  
Income tax expense   59     431     89   351     352       579     937  
Net income   379     1,165     228   910     1,027       1,772     2,816  
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock   0     0     0   146     0       0     0  
Net income allocated to                
 common stockholders $ 379   $ 1,165   $ 228 $ 1,056   $ 1,027     $ 1,772   $ 2,816  
                 

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more