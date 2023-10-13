Virgo Group Secures Five-million-dollar Extension Round Despite Bear Market

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgo Global Holdings Inc., the holding company of popular regulated Canadian crypto trading platform VirgoCX Inc., Australian crypto exchange Virgo.co and other companies (“Virgo Group”) is pleased to announce its remarkable completion of raising a five-million CAD extension round from blockchain ecosystem investors including Waterdrip Capital, Skylean Capital and Nextport Capital following its 10m CAD Series A round in 2022.



Despite the current bearish market condition and retreating financial climate, investors remain optimistic and committed towards Virgo Group’s prospects and vision following its expansion into Australia and United States of America and the acquisition of Arxnovum Investments, now Virgo Digital Asset Management, a fully regulated Canadian asset management company that will soon launch a number of digital asset investment products to Canadian investors.

The newly raised funds will contribute to the group’s efforts in further developing its regulated entities and ongoing expansion plan into new regions. In addition, Virgo Group has also developed a vertically integrated ecosystem that ranges from trading platform to digital asset management that satisfy users’ various needs.

Virgo Group CEO Mr. Adam Cai mentioned, “We are fortunate and glad to receive investors’ trust and support during this uncertain time. We are confident that Virgo group will grow significantly with all upcoming initiatives on the road map.”

About Virgo Group

Virgo Group is dedicated to enabling massive adoption of crypto assets and blockchain technology on a global scale. Virgo Group offers multiple business lines, including regulated retail fiat-to-crypto trading, crypto over-the-counter (OTC) trading and digital asset investment management. With continuous innovation in mind, Virgo Group is set to become an integrated digital asset financial service provider for investors around the world.

Media Contact

Peter Ip

Head of Marketing

Virgo Group

+1-416-937-4293