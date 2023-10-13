Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,496 in the last 365 days.

DDOT Deploying Automated Traffic Enforcement Cameras to New Locations

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the deployment of new automated traffic enforcement cameras to locations throughout the District where data analysis identified speeding as a safety issue. 

Once Photo Enforced signs are installed in the direction of travel before the enforcement cameras, a 30-day educational phase will start for each camera deployment. During this period, violators will receive warning citations. After the 30-day warning period, DDOT will begin issuing notices of infraction to violators with fines ranging from $100 to $500, depending on the vehicle’s speed. 

The new photo enforcement locations and timelines are as follows: 

Location                                                                Camera Type         Deployment timeline

2200 Blk Branch Ave SE n/b                                                  Speed                           October 2023

2200 Blk Branch Ave SE s/b                                                  Speed                           October 2023

Unit Blk Riggs Rd NE sw/b                                                     Speed                           October 2023

Unit Blk Riggs Rd NE ne/b                                                      Speed                          October 2023

6000 Blk Georgia Ave NW n/b                                                Speed                          October 2023

6000 Blk Georgia Ave NW s/b                                                Speed                          October 2023

1300 Blk Missouri Ave NW e/b                                               Speed                          October 2023

1800 Blk Connecticut Ave NW s/b                                         Speed                          October 2023

3300 Blk Connecticut Ave NW s/b                                         Speed                          October 2023

4800 Blk Connecticut Ave NW s/b                                         Speed                          October 2023

5500 Blk Connecticut Ave NW s/b                                         Speed                          October 2023

2300 Blk Alabama Ave SE sw/b                                             Speed                         October 2023

2300 Blk Alabama Ave SE ne/b                                              Speed                        October 2023

3900 Blk Benning Rd NE se/b                                                Speed                        October 2023

5600 Blk East Capitol St w/b                                                  Speed                        October 2023

4800 Blk Benning Rd SE nw/b                                               Speed                        October 2023

4800 Blk Benning Rd SE se/b                                                Speed                       October 2023

For more information about automated camera safety enforcement locations please follow the link:  ddot.dc.gov/publication/automated-traffic-enforcement-camera-locations.  

DDOT encourages drivers to register for the District's Ticket Alert Service (TAS), here: dmv.dc.gov/service/registration-ticket-alert-service-tas

You just read:

DDOT Deploying Automated Traffic Enforcement Cameras to New Locations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more