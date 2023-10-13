AI Global Investors Partners with Down Range Capital Advisors

Top Performing Bank and Precious Metals Investment Team Joins AI Global’s Asset Management Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC (“AIGI”), a subsidiary of Alpha Innovations Ltd. (collectively “AI”), today announced a partnership with Down Range Capital Advisors (“Down Range”), the latest group to join AIGI’s New York-based asset management platform. Down Range is built upon an impressive background, with specialized expertise in community banks and precious metals acquired over 20+ years. The depth of the team’s experience in their focus areas has enabled the Down Range team to produce impressive alpha and has made them a standout among managers investing in their space.

“What made the Down Range team interesting to us is they have been laser-focused on community banks and precious metals for decades, and it shows. They know the players in their target markets inside and out. The fact that they have weathered the recent sector storms with such strong performance is a testament to their ability to take non-consensus views backed by solid research. That’s what we look for--expert-level knowledge that enables a manager to consistently generate alpha,” noted Lawrence Newhook, Chief Investment Officer of AI.

Down Range will leverage the AIGI team and infrastructure to further institutionalize their offering. “Now that we’ve passed the three year mark it’s the right time to grow our business, but we didn’t want to take any time away from our research and trading to do that,” explained Brad Rinschler, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Down Range. “Partnering with AI was the perfect solution for us. Their support and infrastructure will allow us to keep our focus on creating strong returns for our investors by adding key resources in areas like business strategy, technology, finance, operations, risk management and investor relations,” Mr. Rinschler continued.

“Consolidation in the banking industry has been producing tremendous opportunities for outsized gains for quite some time. It’s a trend that Down Range has benefitted from greatly, and that we expect to continue,” explained Connor Labozzetta, Partner and Senior Analyst of Down Range. “There’s a lot more room to put capital to work there, and we’re keen to grow our participation in that upside,” Mr. Labozzetta explained.

Gene Fisch, Jr., AIGI’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “Down Range’s deep knowledge of the banks and precious metals sectors gives them a material leg up relative to their peers. Their investors also enjoy a diversification benefit to their portfolios, as Down Range’s correlation to benchmarks has historically been low to negative.”

AI has curated an offering that spans a diverse range of public and private market strategies. “The unifying factor of our funds is the focus on generating sustainable alpha. Our interest is to assist managers who demonstrate a clear value proposition to scale their businesses and meaningfully contribute to the wealth of our investors,” concluded Nicole Biernat, Chief Operating Officer of AI.

About Down Range Capital Management and AI Global Investors (USA) LLC

Down Range Capital Management is a division of AI Global Investors (USA) LLC, a New York-based investment advisor, commodity trading advisor, pool operator and swaps firm, which provides turnkey asset management support to a growing number of best-in-class investment management teams. Founded in 2019, the company is a subsidiary of Alpha Innovations Ltd., which is a global asset management firm designed to provide institutional investors and high net worth individuals access to diverse sources of true alpha. The team consists of talent from blue chip firms including Point72, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, Dodge & Cox, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Alpha Innovations Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Bermuda.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities.

Further information is available at https://app.aistrategies.io

Media Contact media@alphainnovations.io 646.854.5900 x 802