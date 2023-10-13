Live Well PEI accepting applications for Wellness Grant Program

CANADA, October 13 - Live Well PEI is now accepting applications for funding for new projects and initiatives that can reduce barriers, increase supports, and enhance resources to make healthy living an easier choice for all Island residents.

The Live Well PEI Wellness Grant Program provides the opportunity for organizations, Indigenous Nations, groups, and communities to apply for a Community Catalyst Grant, and for Island schools to apply for the School Health Grant. There are three levels of grant funding available: $2,500, $5,000, and $7,500.

“Community organizations, groups, schools, and other levels of government can make a tremendous impact on the lives of Island residents. They are key partners in helping to keep citizens healthy by addressing the risk factors and conditions that contribute to poor health,” said Laura Lee Noonan, Manager of the Chief Public Health Office Health Promotion Unit. “We must all work together to prevent illness and improve wellness in the Island population. These grants support change at the community and local level.”

The focus of the 2023-2024 funding cycle is on the five health behaviors that help prevent chronic disease and the social, economic, and structural conditions that impact health:

Healthy Eating

Physical Activity

Living Tobacco-Free

Reducing Harmful Use of Alcohol

Mental Wellness

Determinants of Health (e.g., childhood experiences)

Applications for both grant streams will be accepted online until 9:00 AM on November 6, 2023. For more information, including program guidelines and application portals, visit: PEI Wellness Grant Program

Backgrounder:

Live Well PEI is an initiative of the PEI’s Chief Public Health Office Health Promotion unit. Through the Live Well PEI website and social media channels they strive to provide research and evidence, share information and resources, and engage community in conversation and action to empower Islanders and improve the conditions and risk factors that impact health.

Media contact:

Morgan Martin

Senior Communications Officer

Health and Wellness

(902) 218-3430