Processa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference

HANOVER, MD, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the next generation of chemotherapeutic drugs to improve the efficacy and safety for patients suffering from cancer, announces that CEO George Ng will present an updated corporate overview at the ThinkEquity Conference. The conference is being held on October 19, 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.



Presentation Date: October 19, 2023 Time: 4:30pm ET (Lotus Suite East) Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/tep24/pcsa/1666665

A live webcast and archive of the presentation will be available at the above link, and can be found on the Processa website at:



https://www.processapharmaceuticals.com/investors/news-events

Mr. Ng will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For more information and to register for the conference, click below:

https://www.think-equity.com/thinkequity-conference

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. By combining Processa’s novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and the Processa Regulatory Science Approach as well as experience in defining Optimal Dosage Regimens for FDA approvals, Processa not only will be providing better therapy options to cancer patients but also increase the probability of FDA approval for its Next Generation Chemotherapy drugs. Processa’s NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. Our approach to drug development is based on more than 30 years of drug development expertise to efficiently design and conduct clinical trials that demonstrate a positive benefit/risk relationship. Using its proven Regulatory Science Approach, we have experience defining the Optimal Dosage Regimen using the principles of the FDA’s Project Optimus Oncology initiative. The advantages of Processa’s Next Generation Chemotherapy drugs are expected to include fewer patients experiencing side effects that lead to dose discontinuation; more significant cancer response; and a greater number of patients who will benefit from each Next Generation Chemotherapy drug. Currently in our pipeline are three Next Generation Chemotherapy drugs: Next Generation Capecitabine (PCS6422 and capecitabine to treat metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers), Next Generation Gemcitabine (PCS3117 to treat pancreatic, lung, ovarian, breast, and other cancers), and Next Generation Irinotecan (PCS11T to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers).

For more information, visit our website at www.processapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

For More Information:

Investors:

Bret Shapiro

CORE IR

ir@processapharma.com

Company Contact:

Patrick Lin

(925) 683-3218

plin@processapharma.com