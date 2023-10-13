Online Voter Registration Deadline Friday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Boise, Idaho) – The deadline to register to vote online at VoteIdaho.gov is this Friday, October 13 at 11:59 p.m. before the November 7th election. Voters can register or update their registration online or by visiting their county elections office. After Friday, voters may only register at early voting or on Election Day at the time of voting.

To request an absentee ballot, voters must be registered to vote by the October 13th deadline. Absentee ballots can be requested through October 27th, but only if you have registered (or updated your registration) by October 13th. Voters can register online and request an absentee ballot at VoteIdaho.gov.

What Voters Need to Register

To register to vote, every voter must have their photo ID and proof of residence verified.

Register with a current Driver’s License or Identification card

If the voter’s current address matches the address listed on the driver’s license or state-issued ID card, voters may use the card to register to vote online at If the voter’s current address matches the address listed on the driver’s license or state-issued ID card, voters may use the card to register to vote online at VoteIdaho.gov Register with a photo ID and proof of residence

Voters may register at their county elections office by Friday at closing, or at early voting or on Election Day. Voters must provide a photo ID (see list below) and proof of address (such as a driver’s license, insurance card, pay stub, bank statement, etc). Acceptable forms of ID include: Current Idaho driver’s license or identification card

Current U.S. Passport or Federal photo Identification card

Current Tribal Identification card

Current concealed weapons license issued by a County Sheriff in Idaho

To find more information about registering to vote in Idaho, visit VoteIdaho.gov. or contact the Idaho Secretary of State at elections.sos.idaho.gov or 208-334-2852.

