ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – Offender Tommy Boyd, DOC No.526454, has been returned to Missouri Department of Corrections custody after walking out of St. Louis Mercy Hospital South, where he had been receiving emergency medical treatment. Boyd left the hospital at approximately 4:04 a.m. Sept. 21 and was apprehended shortly before 8 p.m. the same day on Watson Road in St. Louis.

We are grateful to the St. Louis County Police Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service, who worked together to locate and apprehend Boyd, with support from our Fugitive Apprehension Team, Corrections Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and Dog Teams. Their decisive action, professionalism and diligence helped protect the safety of Missourians and bring a swift resolution to this critical incident.

While the department has a strict protocol in place for transportation and supervision of offenders receiving hospital care, our investigation has concluded that departmental protocol was not followed regarding offender Boyd at Mercy Hospital South. Appropriate personnel action has been taken.

Boyd is serving a 30-year sentence for a 2007 conviction of felony enticement of a child from Greene County.

Offender Walks Out of St. Louis Hospital

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – At approximately 4:04 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, Tommy Boyd, DOC No.526454, an offender held at Potosi Correctional Center, left St. Louis Mercy Hospital South, where he had been receiving medical treatment. The department immediately notified the St. Louis County Police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Office of Victim Services, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Missouri Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team, Corrections Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and Dog Teams.

The department is working closely with law enforcement to apprehend Boyd, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Boyd has been serving a 30-year sentence for a 2007 conviction of felony enticement of a child from Greene County.

He is a 45-year-old white male, 5'9", 160 pounds, with balding blonde hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing white boxer shorts, a black jacket, and orange shower shoes.

Anyone who has information about Boyd’s whereabouts should immediately call 911.

Updates on this investigation will be provided as they become available.