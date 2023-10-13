Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Publishes Guide to Help Prevent Senior Scams

Friday, October 13, 2023

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today published a revised Senior Scam Guide, available here. The guide provides a look at the common scams and tactics that scammers use to target vulnerable North Carolinians, particularly older people, and steal their money and personal information.

“Scammers rely on a tried-and-tested playbook to take advantage of hardworking North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I hope this senior scam guide will help North Carolina families understand the tactics that scammers often use and how to avoid them. It’s always easier to prevent a scam than it is to try to recover your money.”

If you think you may have been the victim of a scam or have been contacted by a scammer, report it to our office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint. The Department of Justice works to hold scammers accountable and, when possible, recover your money. In 2022, our office’s Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $100,000 lost to elder fraud.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office provides presentations about scams and identity theft to groups of consumers across the state. To learn more or schedule a presentation, visit www.ncdoj.gov/outreach.

