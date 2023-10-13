Medicare Open Enrollment is an opportunity to choose a plan that best meets your needs

Jefferson City, Mo – The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) encourages those eligible for Medicare to review their plan options and costs during this year's open enrollment period. From October 15 through December 7, Missourians can change their Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans.

To help with that choice, the department offers free assistance to those eligible for Medicare and their caregivers through Missouri’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program – now known as Missouri SHIP or MO SHIP after a rebrand earlier this year from the CLAIM program.

MO SHIP also helps Missourians on a limited income determine whether they qualify for a Low-Income Subsidy and Medicare Savings Programs to offset the cost of their prescription drugs.

“Consider taking advantage of MO SHIP’s assistance during Medicare Open Enrollment,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. “Plans and a person’s circumstances can change year to year, and what has been previously selected may not be the best fit for your needs now.”

Medicare Open Enrollment also causes a spike in deceptive sales tactics via commercials, online, or even personal phone calls – which can further increase confusion among seniors and healthcare providers. One of the best ways to protect yourself against healthcare fraud and abuse is by never sharing personal information with strangers, especially your Medicare or Social Security numbers.

“MO SHIP counselors are eager to help Missourians explore all options to save money on Part D and Medicare Advantage plans for 2024,” said Scott Miniea, Executive Director of MO SHIP. “Last year, the average savings per consumer was $2,000, with 98 percent of clients seeking our assistance every year in addition to also referring their friends and family. We are here to help find the best plan option for your specific needs.”

Medicare open enrollment is October 15 through December 7 annually. Missourians can seek free and unbiased assistance from MO SHIP throughout the year by phone or arrange one-on-one counseling by calling 1-800-390-3330 or visiting missouriship.org.

MO SHIP is funded through a grant from the Administration for Community Living (ACL). Funding is administered through DCI and service is provided by Missouri Connections for Health, a nonprofit organization.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.