Governor Cooper Honors Workforce Development Excellence

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that a reentry partnership, an HVAC contractor, an auto repair shop and five individual North Carolinians have won NCWorks Awards of Distinction for outstanding accomplishments and contributions related to workforce development. The recipients were recognized on Thursday, Oct. 12, during a ceremony held in Greensboro as part of the 36th annual NCWorks Partnership Conference.

"This year’s inspiring award winners demonstrate our state’s commitment to expanding opportunity so that all North Carolinians can obtain good jobs and take care of their families," said Governor Cooper. "We celebrate the diverse students, teachers, workers, business leaders, workforce development professionals and other partners who make our state ‘First in Talent.’"

The NCWorks Partnership Conference, organized by the N.C. Department of Commerce, brought together almost 700 workforce development professionals from across the state. Attendees represented labor, state and federal government, education, community-based organizations, community colleges and the private sector.

The Governor’s NCWorks Awards of Distinction honor outstanding examples from the state’s workforce development system - including the students and jobseekers who receive training, the professionals who provide career services, and the employers and other organizations that support a skilled workforce. This year, a new award recognized an “Outstanding Family-Friendly Employer” for the first time, as part of North Carolina’s “First in Talent” Plan. The award honors North Carolina companies that promote quality of life for employees and their families through their workplace practices, which aid in talent attraction and retention.

Awards were presented to the following recipients:

Amanda Abernathy of Murphy: Outstanding Adult.



After she was laid off from her job in 2020, Abernathy inquired about services at the Tri-County NCWorks Career Center in Murphy. She received a workforce training scholarship through NCWorks to attend Tri-County Community College. While juggling responsibilities as a mother and as a caregiver to her grandfather, Abernathy excelled as a student and was accepted into the Tau Upsilon Alpha and Phi Theta Kappa honors societies. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her son grew closer and helped each other as both attended school in an online format for some time. In May 2023, Abernathy graduated with honors, with two associate degrees: Human Services Technology and Human Services Technology/Social Worker. With the encouragement of her Macon Program for Progress advisor at NCWorks, she applied for a position with the Cherokee County Department of Social Services, and was hired as a visitation coordinator. Abernathy plans to continue her education at Appalachian State University for her bachelor's degree and then pursue her Master's Degree in Social Work, while continuing to work for Cherokee County DSS. Jeffrey Harris of North Wilkesboro: Outstanding Young Adult.



Struggling with school during the pandemic, Harris dropped out in the eleventh grade, but he realized that getting an education would be critical for his future employment prospects. In 2022, he enrolled in the High School Equivalency program at Wilkes Community College, which referred him to the NCWorks Career Center - Wilkes County for workforce and career development services. Harris identified diesel mechanics as a potential career, and the NCWorks team connected him to a local business, Injected Diesel Performance, which was willing to provide him with a work-based learning program so he could learn about the field. He found his niche there and gained technical skills through this experience that complemented the education he received at the college. His excellent work ethic, willingness to experience and learn the business and work with his co-workers demonstrated to Injected Diesel that Harris was a good fit for the company. In November 2022, he was offered and accepted a full-time position at Injected Diesel, where he is currently employed as a Mechanics Assistant. His next goal is to earn his degree in Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology at Wilkes Community College. Elijah James of Shelby: Outstanding Teen.



Through the NCWorks "NextGen" youth program of Foothills Workforce Development Board, James has found support and opportunities to gain skills while overcoming obstacles. He has a diagnosed disability of juvenile arthritis, which brings with it some physical limitations. James has demonstrated positivity, determination and persistence in the face of barriers and continues to be successful both in his high school curriculum and in college-level courses. He anticipates graduating in May 2024 from Pinnacle Classical Academy with his high school diploma and an associate degree from Cleveland Community College. In the NextGen program, James has participated in activities such as a Youth Summit, an entrepreneurial workshop, the Chess Club, and multiple work-based learning programs, with employers such as the Cleveland County Library and Hospice of Cleveland County. A model NextGen program participant, he has applied himself wholeheartedly in his work-based learning and learned numerous critical skills, such as time management, organization, communication, customer service, problem-solving, and teamwork. Lea Johnson of Reidsville: Wayne Daves Award for Outstanding Achievement in Workforce Development.



Johnson, a career advisor for the Trade Adjustment Assistance program at the NCWorks Career Center in Rockingham County, embodies the concept of customer service. She has been employed with the state Division of Workforce Solutions for 24 years, and in her current role, provides a full range of services to job-seeking customers to meet their employment and training needs, including assessment, referral to jobs and job training programs, job development contacts, and placement services. In addition to serving as the local subject matter expert on TAA, she works with teammates to provide reemployment services to customers who have lost their jobs. Customers regularly ask for Johnson by name, due to her reputation in the community for patience, care and understanding. She is known for being helpful not only to customers but also to her colleagues, who appreciate her wealth of knowledge and experience. Committed to continuous improvement and training, Johnson also works to strengthen community partnerships to bring new resources to Career Center customers. Jeff Frederick of Greensboro: Bill Ragland Private Sector Award for Outstanding Achievement in Workforce Development.



Frederick, the Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources Business Partnering at Research Triangle Institute (RTI) International, is the former chair of the Durham Workforce Development Board and of the Guilford County Workforce Development Board (GuilfordWorks). He has also served for more than six years on the executive committee of the North Carolina Association of Workforce Development Boards (NCAWDB), with two terms as the organization's President. Under his active leadership, NCAWDB grew, developed a strategic plan and secured grant funding for board member training. Frederick is a champion of the workforce system on the federal level, as well, serving as a board member of the National Association of Workforce Boards (NAWB). Governor Cooper appointed Frederick to the NCWorks Commission (the state workforce development board), on which he has served as chair of the Employer Leadership Committee. A strong proponent of collaboration among businesses, economic development partners and the NCWorks system, he helped support the creation of the North Carolina Workforce Development Leadership Initiative at N.C. State University. Earlier this year, the program produced 30 graduates who earned the designation, "Certified Workforce Developer." Master Tech Auto of Hickory: Outstanding Employer.



A small, family-owned auto repair business, Master Tech Auto recognizes the value of a talented workforce and partners with the NCWorks system to provide skill development opportunities for the community. For several years, Master Tech Auto has hosted paid interns through the NCWorks NextGen program of Western Piedmont Workforce Development Board. Their leadership in providing work-based learning has allowed 11 young adults to become trained as they gain real-world experience. One of the shop's current full-time employees started as an intern. Training participants not only learn the mechanics of a car and how each component functions, but also acquire the "soft skills" that will be valuable in their future careers. Active in the community, Master Tech Auto also supports local schools by furnishing school supplies and hosting fundraisers, advocates for the homeless, donates car repairs to those in need, and provides oil services to military families at no charge. Driver Heating and Cooling of Trenton: Outstanding Family-Friendly Employer.



Driver Heating and Cooling, a small business in rural Jones County, has an intentional focus on providing a family-friendly work environment. Jeff Driver, the owner of the company, has a passion for providing his staff with great working conditions, competitive wages, and a holistic approach to employment. Driver makes a point of encouraging employees to share their specific family needs and providing them flexibility, whether that means giving time off to care for newborns or adjusting an employee's schedule to accommodate his wife's college classes. He also pays for employees' textbooks and tuition while they work on completing HVAC certification training. The company also partners with the workforce system, including 10 successful On-the-Job Training contracts through NCWorks and Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board over the past five years, and works with Jones County Schools to offer job shadowing opportunities to high school students. Meanwhile, the business has also welcomed transitioning military service-members and justice-involved individuals as employees. Driver Heating & Cooling's workplace practices have contributed to the company's growth and employee retention, demonstrating the value of such investments to other employers. Fresh Start: Reentry Initiative of Guilford County: Outstanding Innovative Partnership. The Fresh Start: Reentry Initiative is a partnership providing opportunities for the justice-involved population, including training, employability workshops, job placement, and access to community resource partners to help people address barriers to self-sustaining employment. Primary partners in the initiative are the GuilfordWorks Workforce Development Board through the NCWorks Career Center – Guilford County, Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, and the Guilford County Sheriff's Reentry Program. Fresh Start has established On-The-Job Training opportunities with a variety of employers, who also receive information on incentives and benefits related to hiring justice-involved jobseekers. Meanwhile, partners work together to provide other services that empower people to succeed, such as securing acceptable identification documents, reliable transportation, adequate housing, food assistance, and other government programs. The initiative has sponsored several community events, including a hiring event/resource fair with over 25 employers and 15 community partners participating. As a result, more than 200 individuals have enrolled in federally-funded workforce services, and 50 who did not have medical coverage have been connected to health insurance. In addition, the partners have organized clothing drives for individuals recently released from incarceration.

This is a WIOA Title I program/project, which is supported by the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor as part of an award to North Carolina totaling $68,687,004, with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.