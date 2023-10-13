Highlights

Increasing PCO 2 and temperature in presence of PAH influence pearl oysters’ status.

and temperature in presence of PAH influence pearl oysters’ status. Barely examined multi-stressor impacts were conducted through full-factorial design.

Ocean warming and acidification increase Phe bioaccumulation in oyster soft tissue.

All stressors downregulated the studied shell formation-related genes expression.

Abstract

Our study aims to examine the effect of some stressors on the gene expression levels of shell matrix proteins in a pearl oyster. Oysters were exposed to the different combinations of the temperature, pH, and phenanthrene concentration is currently measured in the Persian Gulf and the predicted ocean warming and acidification for 28 days. The expression of all the studied genes was significantly downregulated. Time and temperature had the greatest effects on the decreases in n19 and n16 genes expression, respectively. Aspein and msi60 genes expression were highly influenced by pH. Pearlin was affected by double interaction temperature and phenanthrene. Moreover, a correlation was observed among the expression levels of studied genes. This study represents basic data on the relationship between mRNA transcription genes involved in the shell and pearl formation and climate changes in pollutant presence conditions and acclimatizing mechanism of the oyster to the future scenario as well.

Fatemeh Jafari a, Akram Sadat Naeemi a, Mohammad Mehdi Sohani b, Mohsen Noorinezhad c, 2023. Effect of elevated temperature, sea water acidification, and phenanthrene on the expression of genes involved in the shell and pearl formation of economic pearl oyster (Pinctada radiata). Marine Pollution Bulletin 196: 115603. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2023.115603. Article.

