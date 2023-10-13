Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,659 in the last 365 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 3Q 2023 Dividend

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ), parent company of The Bank of Glen Burnie®, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share of common stock at their meeting on October 12, 2023. This action marks the company’s 125th consecutive dividend.

The regular dividend is payable on November 6, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2023.

Glen Burnie Bancorp, parent company to The Bank of Glen Burnie, currently maintains consolidated assets totaling $355.4 million at September 30, 2023. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie is a community bank with eight branch offices serving Anne Arundel County, MD (www.thebankofglenburnie.com).

Certain information contained in this news release, which does not relate to historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Contact: Jeffrey D Harris, SVP & Chief Financial Officer
Email: JDHarris@bogb.net
Phone: 410-768-8883

Primary Logo

You just read:

Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 3Q 2023 Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more