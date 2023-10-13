Submit Release
VSTAR Launches New Expert Trader Network for Traders

HONG KONG, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VSTAR, the emerging Contract for Difference (CFD) trading platform, is pleased to announce its new Expert Trader Network - consisting of trading experts, senior traders and elite traders who will provide valuable insights to VSTAR traders.

"We want to connect our CFD traders with proven professionals who can share diverse trading perspectives from across the industry," said Andrew Depew, CEO of VSTAR.

The trading experts offer decades of combined CFD trading experience and will provide users with educational ideas and tutorials. The Senior Traders will share their own strategies and analysis for trading CFDs on assets such as Forex, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies.

Finally, the Elite Traders represent the top professionals who have consistently delivered strong performance trading CFDs specifically on the VSTAR platform. Users can learn the best practices that these profitable VSTAR traders apply to their own CFD trading activities on a daily basis.

"It is an honor to be selected as a VSTAR Elite Trader and to have the opportunity to discuss my CFD trading approach," said Expert Trader Network member Sandra Kohl. "My goal is to explain how I analyze charts, control risk and make consistent profits with VSTAR.

Andrew Depew added, "We have carefully vetted each Expert Trader to create a knowledge-sharing network that our CFD traders can truly benefit from. The diversity of insight will give users an edge.

VSTAR's Expert Trader Network will be launched on Nov 1st, 2023. traders worldwide are encouraged to engage with these trading leaders and enhance their market skillset. Visit www.vstar.com to learn more.

