Emmy-Nominated Author Celia Straus Unveils New Children’s Book Focused on Self-Expression and Environmental Stewardship
Exploring themes of individuality and community responsibility, “Livy Little Honey Bee” delights kids and encourages talks on self-expression and species care.
The story serves as an excellent educational tool, teaching children both about individuality and the crucial role of honey bees in sustaining productive hives.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livy is a special honey bee who doesn’t quite fit in with the rest of her hive. While her friends are busy collecting pollen and nectar, Livy is more interested in the bright colors of the flowers she sees. This gets her into a bit of trouble and leads to a big talk with the Queen Bee. Now, the Queen has to decide: should Livy be made to collect pollen and nectar like the others, or can she do something else that makes her happy and still helps the hive? “Livy Little Honey Bee,” is a captivating new children’s book by Emmy-nominated writer Celia Straus, known for her impactful contributions to television and children’s literature.
With its engaging narrative and beautiful illustrations, “Livy Little Honey Bee” combines education and inspiration, introducing young readers to themes of self-expression while also serving an urgent cause: the plight of the honey bee. Straus offers insight into the story’s inception, noting, “Nothing has given me greater pleasure in life than fostering a love of reading in my children and grandchildren. Therefore, creating stories that capture the imagination of young children through poetry and pictures while teaching them about endangered species and the importance of self-confidence is a true joy.”
“Livy Little Honey Bee” is swiftly becoming a cherished addition to reading time. Parents are praising its educational value, and kids can’t get enough of the vibrant illustrations and relatable characters. As the accolades roll in, it’s clear that this new release is more than just another children’s book—it’s a meaningful experience for the whole family, and is being met with an outpouring of positive feedback from readers:
“Livy the little honey bee is an adorable book. Perfect for toddlers learning how to make the right decisions and the challenges that they’ll face in their life. An added benefit, the illustrations are gorgeous! My 4-year-old and 2-year-old can’t get enough of it.”—Amazon Review
“A wonderful, positive book about a little bee becoming an individual. She learns how to ask for what she needs and she is rewarded by getting it.”—Amazon Review
“The story serves as an excellent educational tool, teaching children both about individuality and the crucial role of honey bees in sustaining productive hives.”—Reader Views
“The moment where Livy wishes for a rainbow-colored body rather than the standard yellow and black is genuinely laugh-out-loud funny”.—Diana Coyle, Book Reviewer
Livy Little Honey Bee (ISBN 978-1923020016, Leschenault Press, 2023) is available at online bookstores everywhere.
Author royalties from Livy Little Honey Bee are donated to The Pollinator Partnership, the National Resources Defense Council and other organizations dedicated to preserving the health of pollinators, critical to food and ecosystems through conservation, education and research. Visit these organizations to learn more or get involved.
About the Author
Author Celia Straus has written hundreds of award-winning shows for television receiving a 2020 Emmy nomination for Kids Speak Out, a YouTube series on Youth and the pandemic. For years she created and wrote the Emmy winning Memorial Day Concert on PBS and ADL’s annual Concert Against Hate at the Kennedy Center. Her love for children and dedication to their well being inspired her YA poetry trilogy, including the national bestseller, Prayers on My Pillow, Ballantine 1998. With gifted illustrator Tina Salvesen, she writes children’s picture books, including the BoBo and Iris series. Celia and Tina are also the creators of If An Elephant Can Wear A Mask So Can You: Animal ABCs in both English and Spanish versions. Celia lives in Washington, DC with her husband when not visiting her two grown daughters and adored five grandchildren.
For more information about Celia Straus and her work, visit celiastraus.com. Publicity contact: admin@readerviews.com.
