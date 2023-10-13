Snow Software Announces New Innovations on Its Technology Intelligence Platform

According to a new press release, Snow Software has introduced new features on Snow Atlas, aimed at empowering customers to optimize their SaaS and cloud infrastructure spending while enhancing enterprise data security. These offerings include agentless optimization for Azure Hybrid Benefit for Windows Server, improved discovery of non-compliant generative AI tools within SaaS applications, deeper user-based cost analysis for SaaS spending, and expanded visibility into software running in container environments. The goal is to provide transparency in complex IT environments, enabling organizations to understand their SaaS application costs and make informed decisions.

The technology landscape is witnessing substantial investments, with IT spending predicted to reach $3.25 trillion in 2023. Chief product and customer officer of Snow, Sanjay Castelino, emphasizes the importance of understanding technology costs and usage, believing that such insights can drive strategic decisions, budget predictability, and the value of an organization’s tech stack.

Snow Software also addresses the issue of duplicated software license costs in cloud services. Many organizations unknowingly pay for software licenses like Windows Server twice – once for on-premises and again in the cloud. Snow introduces an agentless capability to help organizations identify Windows Server VMs on Microsoft Azure eligible for the Azure Hybrid Benefit, which can reduce VM costs by up to 80% over standard rates.

Furthermore, Snow SaaS Management helps organizations curb SaaS overspending and uncontrolled sprawl. With a comprehensive discovery engine and new features, organizations can uncover, manage, and track SaaS applications, including generative AI tools like ChatGPT. This solution provides deeper insights into user activity, supports additional discovery methods, and offers improved dashboards for better cost management.

Snow Software’s technology intelligence platform offers visibility and context across software, SaaS, hardware, and cloud, enabling organizations to optimize resources and enhance performance in today’s hybrid technology landscape.

Image used under license from Shutterstock.com