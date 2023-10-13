Automotive Fascia Market Revenue to Cross USD 51.88 billion by 2031, at a 5.86% CAGR Says, Transparency Market Research

Increased financial resources and purchasing power of consumers throughout the world are projected to fuel vehicle sales and, as a result, accelerate expansion in the automotive fascia industry.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive fascia market is expected to develop at a 5.86% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 . The worldwide automotive fascia market is predicted to reach US$ 51.88 billion by 2031.



The automotive fascia market has experienced significant growth and transformation in recent years. The fascia, or the front end of a vehicle, plays a crucial role in its aesthetics, aerodynamics, and safety features. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in advanced materials and innovative designs to meet the evolving consumer demands for both style and functionality.

With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technologies, there has been a paradigm shift in the automotive industry, impacting fascia designs. EVs often feature unique, futuristic fascia designs, reflecting the eco-friendly and cutting-edge nature of electric mobility.

Autonomous vehicles require sophisticated sensor integration within the fascia for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These trends are propelling research and development activities in the automotive fascia market.

Stringent regulations related to pedestrian safety and fuel efficiency have encouraged automakers to invest in lightweight materials and aerodynamic designs for fascia components. This focus on sustainability and safety has further spurred the growth of the automotive fascia market, making it a key segment in the ever-evolving automotive industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global automotive fascia market was estimated to be worth more than US$ 27.79 billion in 2020.

The OEM segment held a market share of 42% in 2020.

The market in North America is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6% until 2031.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% until 2031.

The United States held a market share of 49% of North America in 2020.



Global Automotive Fascia Market- Key Drivers and Trends

Automotive fascia manufacturers are increasingly exploring innovative materials such as carbon fiber, composites, and lightweight plastics. These materials offer improved durability, reduced weight, and flexibility in design, aligning with the industry's push for fuel efficiency and enhanced performance.

The integration of advanced technologies within fascia components is a significant trend. This includes sensor integration for ADAS, pedestrian detection systems, and communication modules. As vehicles become smarter, the fascia serves as a hub for various sensors and cameras, driving the demand for more sophisticated designs and functionalities.

Customization and Personalization: Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized vehicle designs. Customizable fascia elements, such as interchangeable grilles, LED patterns, and logo projections, are gaining popularity. This trend is driving manufacturers to offer modular fascia solutions, allowing buyers to tailor their vehicles according to their preferences.

Environmentally conscious consumers and regulatory bodies are pushing for sustainable practices in the automotive industry. This trend extends to the choice of materials and manufacturing processes for fascia components. Manufacturers are investing in eco-friendly materials and production techniques, aligning with the broader sustainability goals of the automotive sector.

Regional Landscape of the Automotive Fascia Market

North America, particularly the United States, is a significant market for automotive fascia. The region is characterized by a high demand for advanced technology integration in vehicles, including ADAS. The presence of major automobile manufacturers and a strong focus on vehicle aesthetics contribute to the growth of the market.

Europe is a hub for luxury and high-performance vehicles, leading to a demand for premium and aesthetically appealing fascia designs. The region also emphasizes sustainability, leading to the adoption of eco-friendly materials in fascia production. European countries have strict regulations regarding pedestrian safety, influencing fascia design and contributing to market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, Japan, and South Korea, is a rapidly growing market for automotive fascia. The increasing production and sales of vehicles drive the demand for technologically advanced fascia components. Cost-effective manufacturing capabilities in countries like China make Asia-Pacific a significant player in the global automotive fascia market.



Competitive Landscape



The automotive fascia market is fiercely competitive, led by major players such as:

Plastic Omnium Co.

Flex-N-Gate Corp

MRC Manufacturing, Inc.

Revere Plastics Systems, LLC

Magna International, Inc.

Sanko Gosei Technologies USA, Inc.

Ventra Ionia, LLC

Dakkota Integrated Systems, LLC

MOBIS Georgia, LLC

Gestamp North America, Inc.

Eakas Corporation

AISIN Light Metals, LLC

Intense rivalry drives continuous technological advancements with a focus on innovation, customization, and sustainability. Companies emphasize strategic collaborations, expand global footprints, and pursue mergers to enhance their market presence.

Maruti Suzuki revealed the introduction of its latest sedan model, Tour S, based on a facelifted Dzire, in February 2023 . The new model has a reworked front fascia as well as LED tail lamps.

revealed the introduction of its latest sedan model, Tour S, based on a facelifted Dzire, in . The new model has a reworked front fascia as well as LED tail lamps. TotalEnergies and Plastic Omnium entered into a strategic agreement in December 2021 to create and develop novel plastic components for the automobile sector derived from reused polypropylene. These substances can be utilized for building fascia, which will emit six times less CO2 than other materials.

Key Segments Covered



By Material

Metal Steel Aluminum

Non-Metal Polypropylene ABS Rubber Polycarbonate Others





By Type

Standard

Step

Others



By Location

Front

Rear

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan Utility Vehicle

Light Duty Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks

Bus & Coaches



By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



