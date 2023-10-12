PEI expanding safe use of Biosimilars

CANADA, October 12 - Prince Edward Island is joining several other provinces and territories by expanding the use of biosimilar drug treatments for Island residents. Through the PEI Biosimilar Initiative, coverage under PEI Pharmacare for certain drugs will be replaced with coverage for biosimilar drugs.

Biosimilars are highly similar versions of brand-name original biologic drugs. As defined by Health Canada, biologic drugs come from living organisms or from their cells. Examples of biologic drugs include insulin, growth hormones and antibodies. Biologic drugs are generally larger and more complex in composition than chemically produced pharmaceutical drugs.

Biosimilars are produced when the patent expires on the original drug. Biosimilars are less expensive than the original, but they are reviewed by Health Canada to ensure they work in the same way as the reference biologic drugs and are equally effective. This is very similar to the process for generic pharmaceutical drugs that people commonly receive as prescriptions.

Starting October 12, 2023 those covered under PEI Pharmacare program will begin switching to a biosimilar version for certain biologic drugs, including some insulins and medications used for treating Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis. Patients are encouraged to discuss switching at their next appointment with their health care provider.

“Patients will continue receiving the same high-quality treatment, while government will be able to fund more new drug therapies, bring innovation to the PEI health care system and continue its work to deliver improved patient care. Biosimilars undergo the same rigorous approval and biosimilars are proven to be highly similar in terms of safety and effectiveness.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Pharmacare beneficiaries will have until June 30, 2024 to work with their healthcare providers to switch to a biosimilar version of their drug. Health PEI and Government of PEI will continue to work with partners, including physicians, pharmacists and manufacturers to ensure a successful transition.

“This switch will allow PEI to optimize the use of public resources, invest more in new and innovative therapies and continue to grow the list of publicly funded medications while improving access and affordability for all Islanders” said Kilby Rinco, Health PEI Director of Provincial Pharmacy Services, PD&T Co-Chair. “Patients and health care providers can be confident that the quality, safety and patient benefits of biosimilars are highly similar to the original biologic drugs based on the Health Canada framework

If you are covered for any of the following drugs through PEI Pharmacare, you will need to switch to a biosimilar version by June 30, 2024 to keep your coverage.



Drug Originator brand name (switch from Biosimilar brand name

(switch to) Reimbursed conditions may include Insulin aspart NovoRapid® Kirsty®

Trurapi® Diabetes Insulin glargine Lantus® Basaglar®

Semglee® Diabetes Insulin lispro Humalog® Admelog® Diabetes Adalimumab Humira® Abrilada®

Amgevita ®

Hadlima®

Hulio®

Hyrimoz®

Idacio®

Simlandi™

Yuflyma™ Ankylosing spondylitis Crohn's disease Hidradenitis suppurativa Juvenile idiopathic arthritis Plaque psoriasis Psoriatic arthritis Rheumatoid arthritis Ulcerative colitis Uveitis Etanercept Enbrel® Brenzys®

Erelzi® Ankylosing spondylitis Juvenile idiopathic arthritis Plaque psoriasis Psoriatic arthritis Rheumatoid arthritis Glatiramer acetate (a non-biologic complex drug) Copaxone® Glatect™ Multiple sclerosis Infliximab Remicade® Inflectra®

Renflexis® Ankylosing spondylitis Crohn’s disease Plaque psoriasis Psoriatic arthritis Rheumatoid arthritis Ulcerative colitis Rituximab Rituxan® Riabni™ Riximyo®

Ruxience™

Truxima™ Rheumatoid Arthritis Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) Microscopic polyangiitis (MPA)

As new biosimilars become available, the Biosimilar Initiative will also apply to other originator biologics listed on the PEI Pharmacare formulary.

