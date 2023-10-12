Congratulating new School Board Trustees
CANADA, October 12 - The Hon. Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Early Years, issued the following statement on the recent school board by-election process:
“I am thrilled to announce and extend congratulations to our two, newly acclaimed, School Board Trustees:
- André Doucette, La Commission scolaire de langue française Zone 2
- Jocelyne Ludgate, Public Schools Branch Zone 7
I am confident that both André and Jocelyne will serve as strong advocates for students, teachers, parents and their school communities. Their voices will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education in our province.
I look forward to the continued collaboration with both of our school authorities as we work together to provide the best possible education for Island students.”
