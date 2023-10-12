SPX Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) (“SPX Technologies” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 2, 2023.



In conjunction with this announcement, SPX Technologies’ President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Technologies’ Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Mark Carano will discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook during a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 4:45 p.m. (Eastern Time). A live webcast of the call and the slide presentation will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.spx.com.

Call Access: To access the call by phone, please go to this link

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4a94c8d62c9d4b5fb86c5a1b140f2a94 and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at www.spx.com.

About SPX Technologies, Inc.: SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has more than 4,000 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

