Clairvest Completes Share Repurchase

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG, “Clairvest”) today announced it has repurchased for cancellation 340,100 of its common shares at a price of $74.00 per share ($25,167,400 in aggregate). The shares were repurchased from a passive shareholder.

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.3 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 64 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

