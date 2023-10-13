Torrie Crawford and Crawford Logistics and Associates Announces the Release of their Commercial Transportation eBooks.
Transportation management consultants: Crawford Logistics and Associates
Torrie Crawford releases his first-ever commercial transportation eBooks series: START IT, RUN IT, and GROW IT.CONYERS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torrie Crawford is a professional truck driver and successful trucking and transportation consulting business owner. He has a solid background in the transportation industry and 25+ years of experience. He shares all his knowledge, expertise, and wisdom in the eBook series START IT, RUN IT, and GROW IT.
Scheduled for release on October 16, 2023, each eBook covers every stage of transportation business development and offers practical advice, assisting readers in avoiding costly mistakes and ensuring the success of their ventures. With the expertise of Torrie Crawford, CEO of Crawford Logistics and Associates, and his team of transportation consultants, individuals can access professional guidance explicitly tailored to the trucking industry's needs.
The "START IT" eBook lays the foundation for aspiring entrepreneurs, offering extensive tools and the knowledge necessary to kickstart their transportation businesses. From selecting the appropriate business name and structure to navigating the legal and administrative requirements, this book covers the essential aspects of starting a trucking company.
"RUN IT" targets ambitious individuals aiming to run a thriving trucking company. Readers can expect guidance on contract management, financial strategies, accounting software, and tax compliance, among other critical elements of running a successful business.
"GROW IT" is tailored to business owners seeking to expand their trucking enterprises. This comprehensive guide offers valuable insights into business growth strategies and provides the necessary knowledge to achieve desired success.
eBooks will be available exclusively at CLA's official website, crawfordlogisticsandassociates.com, and will be sold individually or as a bundle of three:
START IT $9.99
RUN IT $9.99
GROW IT $9.99
START IT, RUN IT, GROW IT eBooks Bundle - $25.99
Buying an eBook or a bundle of three, all first-time buyers will get a guaranteed opportunity to receive a Free 30-minute Online Consultation with Torrie Crawford.
