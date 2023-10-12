"Betting on the Farm" Chronicles the Life and Seasons of Pioneering the Organic Food Movement of Farm to Table

"Betting on the Farm" a new Memoir by Thaddeus Barsotti Farmer Thaddeus Barsotti Farm Fresh to You Farm To Table

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Farmer's Day is a day to honor the hard work and sacrifices of farmers who grow crops and livestock to feed the world. It is observed on October 12 in the U.S, which is near the end of the traditional harvesting period. Other countries celebrate the holiday on different days.Farmers make up only 2% of the population, but they are vital for economic growth and food security. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that farmers and the agriculture sector provide employment for almost 40% of the world's workforce. In the United States, agriculture is responsible for about 1% of the GDP and employs about 2.6 million people. In the new memoir "Betting on the Farm, an Heirloom Childhood" written by Thaddeus Barsotti. Thaddeus is a co-founder of Farm Fresh to You, the country’s largest community-supported agriculture program and organic farming movement, readers are given a window into the early days of California’s organic farming revolution.Farm Fresh to You was co-founded in 1976, and since then, the program has provided millions of fresh, organic produce boxes delivered directly from farms to kitchen tables. The memoir chronicles the early days of the program, when the founders were struggling to get the concept off of the ground. After the passing of their mother Kathleen Barsotti, the brothers had to roll up their sleeves and learn how to carry on with their mother's legacy of providing healthy food to families.Despite the challenges, the program has been a success, and today, Farm Fresh to You is the largest community supported agriculture program in the country. In honor of National Farmer's Day, a promotion for $10 off the first four delivery boxes of organic produce is offered with the code "blueplanet".This memoir is a must-read for anyone interested in the organic farming movement and the history of California agriculture. The book can be found here The origins of National Farmer's Day are unclear, but it has been celebrated in the United States since at least the 1930s. It is not a federal holiday, but some states and towns observe it with parades, festivals, and other events.On National Farmer's Day, we honor the men and women who work tirelessly to put food on our tables and keep the world fed. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and contribution to our economy and way of life.About the Author: Thaddeus BarsottiBorn and raised in the rural Yolo County of California, Thaddeus grew up participating in all aspects of the family’s small organic fruit and vegetable farm while attending public school in Esparto. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Bio Resource and Agricultural Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.Thaddeus has a popular Instagram account found at: "FarmerThaddeus" where he shares real time life on the farm and ranch. More details can also be found at: www.ThaddeusBarsotti.com He and his brothers would inherit the small farm, Capay Fruits & Vegetables and the small CSA, Farm Fresh to You when their mother Kathleen Barsotti passed away in 2000. Over the next two decades Thaddeus and his brothers grew the business to grow over a thousand acres of organic produce, delivering over three million boxes of fresh organic produce across the West Coast while employing over one thousand individuals.As a well-spoken and passionate advocate for local and sustainable food systems he enjoys sharing his knowledge of the complete food system and advocating for changes needed to make farming and ranching profitable for new and existing individuals.Thaddeus lives in Yolo County with his amazing wife Moyra and their three children – Lola Che, Lucca McRae and Julien Francis. He is passionate about conservation and spends his free time with family and friends building habitats for wildlife and returning native grasses and shrubs to the rugged ranch he owns overlooking Capay Valley.

