WISCONSIN, October 12 - An Act to repeal 104.01 (7m), 104.035 (3) and 104.045 (1); and to amend 104.035 (1) (b) (intro.), 104.035 (2) (b) (intro.), 104.035 (2m) (a), 104.035 (2m) (b) (intro.) and 104.045 (title) of the statutes; Relating to: elimination of tipped minimum wage.
Status: A - Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab488
You just read:
AB488 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development - 2023-10-12
